Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (ADR)    EBR.B

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS SA (ADR)

(EBR.B)
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Market Announcement - 06.10.19 - Eletropaulo

06/10/2019 | 05:48pm EDT

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in addition to the Relevant Fact dated March 9, 2018, that there was a final unappealable decision of the judicial lawsuit that approved the agreement ("Agreement") between Eletrobras and Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de São Paulo S.A. ("Eletropaulo" or "Enel Distribuição São Paulo"), in the total amount of R$ 1,400,000,000.00 (one billion, four hundred million reais). Therefore, the deadline for interposition appeals against that decision was closed.

Considering that all the conditions established in the Agreement for the beginning of the payment by Eletropaulo have been met, the payment of the first installment occurred today, in the amount of R$ 274,477,175.63 (two hundred and seventy-four million, four hundred seventy-seven thousand, one hundred and seventy-five reais and sixty-three cents), equivalent to the historical R$ 250,000,000.00 (two hundred and fifty million reais) updated by CDI - Certificate of Interbank Deposit, disclosed by Cetip, plus 1 % (one percent), from January 31, 2018.

Rio de Janeiro, June 10, 2019

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri

E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com

Address: Rua da Quitanda, 196 - 9º andar. 20091-005, Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Telefone: (21) 2514-6333 / 4627

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

ELET3 & ELET6

NYSE

This document may contain estimates and projections that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute forward-looking statements and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and the like are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of electric energy use by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric power plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and projections refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or projections due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 21:47:06 UTC
