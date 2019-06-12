Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Market Announcement - 06.12.19 - Compensatory Interest

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras")

EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in addition to the Market Announcement of September 14, 2018 and February 28, 2019, that on this date the judgment of the of the Motion for Reconsideration in Review in Special Appeal number 790288/PR, by the Superior Court of Justice ("STJ"), being provided in favor of the creditor of the electric energy compulsory loan.

The referred appeal dealt with compulsory loan, specifically with regard to criteria related to the final term for calculating compensatory interest of 6% per annum on any credits discussed in the lawsuits in which the Company is listed on the passive pole.

However, Eletrobras understands that the credits were paid in accordance with its own legislation, and the debts under discussion deal with judicial debts and no more deal with taxes. Therefore, it is necessary to apply the correction with own charges of judicial debts, in observance of Resources Numbers RESP 1.003.955/RS and ERESP 826809/RS, without interest of 6% per year.

The Company informs that will continue in the judicial discussion through the appropriate remedies. Therefore, we will await the publication of the judgment through the Official Gazette and we clarify that, at this moment, there are no elements for the decision handed down in the STJ to change the amounts already provisioned for the Compulsory Loan of Electric Energy processes, considering that, according to the understanding of the legal department of Eletrobras, today's judgment affects only the lawsuit in question, and does not have an automatic effect for the other proceedings provided for.

The Company will keep the market informed about the judgment in question.

Rio de Janeiro, June 12, 2019

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer