Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Market Announcement - 06.19.19 - Chesf Judgment

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the 5th Civil Court of the Federal District Court and Territories - TJDFT has suspended, on this date, the appeal judgment filed by the subsidiary Companhia Hidro Elétrica do São Francisco ("CHESF ") In civil suits filed by Energia Potiguar Geradora Eólica S.A. and others.

In this action, the authors allege that there was a delay in the delivery of the 230 kV Extremoz II - João Câmara II transmission line, part of the Concession Agreement in 019/2010, which would have harmed the flow of energy by wind farms and caused them losses .

The lower court decision sentenced CHESF to pay a fine of R$ 432 million for the above-mentioned delay.

Through an appeal, CHESF tries to reverse the conviction, explaining that the delay occurred to facts unrelated to his will. In addition, at the time it was found that the work would be delayed, the controller of one of the Authors of the action, agreed to postpone the deadline for delivery of their project.

In addition, CHESF argues that the amount of the conviction is disproportionate, since it exceeds the amount of the annual allowable income of the concession granted to CHESF, of approximately R$ 10 million per year.

The appeal brought by CHESF has suspensory effect from the decision of first instance until its judgment.

The Company will keep the market informed about the judgment in question.

Rio de Janeiro, June 19, 2019

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer