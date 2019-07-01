Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Market Announcement - 07.01.19 - APAETE Shareholding Transfer

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in addition to the Relevant Fact published on September 27, 2018, that concluded on this date the transfer of all the shares held by the Special Purpose Entity ("SPE") Amazônia - Eletronorte Transmissora de Energia S.A. - APAETE, corresponding to 49.00% of the total share capital, to APAETE PARTICIPAÇÕES EM TRANSMISSÃO S.A. - APAETE ("APAETE"), a company formed by Alupar Investimentos S.A. and CSHG Perfin Apollo FIP Multiestratégia, in accordance with the Eletrobras Auction 01/2018 ("Notice"), referring to "Lot O", held in a public session at the headquarters of B3, on September 27, 2018.

Through the sale, Eletrobras received from APAETE the amount of approximately R$ 87 million update in the form of the Call Notice until July 01, 2019.

The sale referred to in this Market Announcement was approved by the Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica - CADE ("CADE"), pursuant to a decision published in the Official Gazette of the Union on March 28, 2019.

The aforementioned operation represents one of the initiatives related to the Business and Management Master Plan ("PDNG 2019/2023"), disclosed to the market by means of a Relevant Fact on December 27, 2018.

Rio de Janeiro, July 1, 2019

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer