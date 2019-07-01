Log in
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS SA (ADR)

(EBR.B)
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Market Announcement - 07.01.19 - APAETE Shareholding Transfer

07/01/2019 | 06:03pm EDT

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in addition to the Relevant Fact published on September 27, 2018, that concluded on this date the transfer of all the shares held by the Special Purpose Entity ("SPE") Amazônia - Eletronorte Transmissora de Energia S.A. - APAETE, corresponding to 49.00% of the total share capital, to APAETE PARTICIPAÇÕES EM TRANSMISSÃO S.A. - APAETE ("APAETE"), a company formed by Alupar Investimentos S.A. and CSHG Perfin Apollo FIP Multiestratégia, in accordance with the Eletrobras Auction 01/2018 ("Notice"), referring to "Lot O", held in a public session at the headquarters of B3, on September 27, 2018.

Through the sale, Eletrobras received from APAETE the amount of approximately R$ 87 million update in the form of the Call Notice until July 01, 2019.

The sale referred to in this Market Announcement was approved by the Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica - CADE ("CADE"), pursuant to a decision published in the Official Gazette of the Union on March 28, 2019.

The aforementioned operation represents one of the initiatives related to the Business and Management Master Plan ("PDNG 2019/2023"), disclosed to the market by means of a Relevant Fact on December 27, 2018.

Rio de Janeiro, July 1, 2019

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri

E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com

Address: Rua da Quitanda, 196 - 9º andar. 20091-005, Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Telefone: (21) 2514-6333 / 4627

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

ELET3 & ELET6

NYSE

This document may contain estimates and projections that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute forward-looking statements and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and the like are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of electric energy use by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric power plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and projections refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or projections due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 22:02:05 UTC
