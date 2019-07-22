Log in
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Market Announcement - 07.22.19 - Itaipu

07/22/2019 | 08:05pm EDT

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in relation to the news published in today's media regarding the audit performed by the Federal Court of Audit at Eletrobras, with the purpose of evaluating the applicable quota policy, regulation and the commercialization management from Itaipu Hydroelectric Power Plant, as follows.

Initially, Eletrobras informs that the basis for setting the energy tariff are defined by the Treaty signed by Brazil and Paraguay, and regulated by the Reversal Notes signed by the Chancelleries of both countries, which are subsequently converted into Laws approved by the respective Nationals Congresses. In the specific case, Law 11,480/07 ordered the removal of the inflation index from the value of Paraguay's principal debt, which resulted in a value of approximately US $ 2.8 billion over the 10-year period, with Eletrobras a faithful responsible of current law.

Finally, Eletrobras informs that all the information requested by the Court of Auditors in the scope of the process 022634/2017-7 has been provided, not having been notified of the content of its judgment to date, and reiterates its commitment to transparency before the supervisory and control bodies and the market in general.

Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2019

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri

E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com

Address: Rua da Quitanda, 196 - 9º andar. 20091-005, Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Telefone: (21) 2514-6333 / 4627

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

ELET3 & ELET6

NYSE

This document may contain estimates and projections that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute forward-looking statements and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and the like are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of electric energy use by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric power plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and projections refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or projections due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 00:04:01 UTC
