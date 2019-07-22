Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Market Announcement - 07.22.19 - Itaipu

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT
CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A
CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9
PUBLIC COMPANY
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:
EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in relation to the news published in today's media regarding the audit performed by the Federal Court of Audit at Eletrobras, with the purpose of evaluating the applicable quota policy, regulation and the commercialization management from Itaipu Hydroelectric Power Plant, as follows.
Initially, Eletrobras informs that the basis for setting the energy tariff are defined by the Treaty signed by Brazil and Paraguay, and regulated by the Reversal Notes signed by the Chancelleries of both countries, which are subsequently converted into Laws approved by the respective Nationals Congresses. In the specific case, Law 11,480/07 ordered the removal of the inflation index from the value of Paraguay's principal debt, which resulted in a value of approximately US $ 2.8 billion over the 10-year period, with Eletrobras a faithful responsible of current law.
Finally, Eletrobras informs that all the information requested by the Court of Auditors in the scope of the process 022634/2017-7 has been provided, not having been notified of the content of its judgment to date, and reiterates its commitment to transparency before the supervisory and control bodies and the market in general.
Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2019
Elvira Cavalcanti Presta
CFO and Investor Relations Officer
