Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Market Announcement - 08.09.19 - IG SEST 4th Cycle

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, that Eletrobras obtained, for the third consecutive time, the highest grade, in all dimensions, in the 4th Governance Indicator Certification Cycle, preserving the IG-SEST Level 1 (excellence level), obtained in the previous certification cycle.

Obtaining the maximum grade by Eletrobras represents the fulfillment of all items of the Management, Control and Audit; Transparency of Information; and Councils, Committees and Boards dimensions.

In addition to Eletrobras holding, the certification also included the subsidiaries Companhia Hidro Elétrica do São Francisco ("Chesf"), Eletrosul Centrais Elétricas S/A ("Eletrosul"), Companhia de Geracão̧ Térmica de Energia Elétrica ("CGTEE"), Amazonas Geracão̧ e Transmissão de Energia S/A ("Amazonas GT"), Furnas Centrais Elétricas S/A ("Furnas"), Eletrobras Termonuclear S/A ("Eletronuclear") and Centrais Elétricas do Norte do Brasil S/A (" Eletronorte ") which also obtained Level 1 certification (level of excellence) in the aforementioned certification.

This recognition confirms the joint effort of the Eletrobras System, coordinated by Eletrobras holding, aimed at improving processes to comply with good corporate governance practices.

The award is in line with the strategic guideline "Improving Governance and Business Integrity" of "Challenge 23: Sustainable Excellence" contained in Eletrobras Business and Management Master Plan 2019/2023.

Rio de Janeiro, August 9, 2019

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer