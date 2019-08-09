Log in
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS SA (ADR)

(EBR.B)
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Market Announcement - 08.09.19 - IG SEST 4th Cycle

08/09/2019 | 06:41pm EDT

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, that Eletrobras obtained, for the third consecutive time, the highest grade, in all dimensions, in the 4th Governance Indicator Certification Cycle, preserving the IG-SEST Level 1 (excellence level), obtained in the previous certification cycle.

Obtaining the maximum grade by Eletrobras represents the fulfillment of all items of the Management, Control and Audit; Transparency of Information; and Councils, Committees and Boards dimensions.

In addition to Eletrobras holding, the certification also included the subsidiaries Companhia Hidro Elétrica do São Francisco ("Chesf"), Eletrosul Centrais Elétricas S/A ("Eletrosul"), Companhia de Geracão̧ Térmica de Energia Elétrica ("CGTEE"), Amazonas Geracão̧ e Transmissão de Energia S/A ("Amazonas GT"), Furnas Centrais Elétricas S/A ("Furnas"), Eletrobras Termonuclear S/A ("Eletronuclear") and Centrais Elétricas do Norte do Brasil S/A (" Eletronorte ") which also obtained Level 1 certification (level of excellence) in the aforementioned certification.

This recognition confirms the joint effort of the Eletrobras System, coordinated by Eletrobras holding, aimed at improving processes to comply with good corporate governance practices.

The award is in line with the strategic guideline "Improving Governance and Business Integrity" of "Challenge 23: Sustainable Excellence" contained in Eletrobras Business and Management Master Plan 2019/2023.

Rio de Janeiro, August 9, 2019

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri

E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com

Address: Rua da Quitanda, 196 - 9º andar. 20091-005, Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Telefone: (21) 2514-6333 / 4627

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

ELET3 & ELET6

NYSE

This document may contain estimates and projections that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute forward-looking statements and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and the like are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of electric energy use by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric power plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and projections refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or projections due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 22:40:10 UTC
