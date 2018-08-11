Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Market Announcement 08.10.18 - Official Letter 1531 B3 SAE

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it received, on August 9, 2018, from B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, the Official Letter No. 1531/2018-SAE, requesting clarifications regarding the news published in the newspaper "Valor Econômico", under the title:" Jirau predicts financial impact of R$ 2.3 billion GSF this year ".

Transcript of Official Letter No. 1531/2018-SAE

Ref.: Request for clarification on news published in the press.

Dears,

In a news published by the newspaper "Valor Econômico" on 08/09/2018, under the heading "Jirau predicts a financial impact of R$ 2.3 billion in GSF this year", it is stated, among other information, that the Sustainable Energy of Brazil (ESBR), a consortium formed by Engie (40%), Mitsui (20%) and Eletrobras (40%), expects to squeeze a financial impact of R$ 2.3 billion this year on GSF expenses.

We request clarification on the items indicated, until 08/10/2018, with your confirmation or not, as well as other information considered important.

Thus, in compliance with the Official Letter in reference, the Company hereby informs following:

1 - The Eletrosul Centrais Elétricas S/A ("Eletrosul") and Companhia Hidro Elétrica do São Francisco ("Chesf") subsidiaries hold 20% (twenty per cent) of the share capital of the Specific Purpose Entity Energia Sustentável do Brasil ("ESBR").

2 - The accounting treatment of these subsidiaries in relation to the investment in the ESBR is through equity-method investees.

3 - Eletrobras carries out permanent monitoring of its direct and indirect holdings in Special Purpose Entities.

4 - The amount mentioned in the report does not refer only to the year 2018, but also the result of previous years.

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

5 - The information officially available for the Company, up to this moment, have been adequately disclosed through the channels established by applicable Brazilian and foreign legislation.

Rio de Janeiro, August 10, 2018.

Armando Casado de Araujo CFO and Investor Relations Officer

