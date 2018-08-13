Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Market Announcement - 08.13.18 - CVM Official Letter 312

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it received on August 10, 2018, from the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Official Letter No. 312/2018/CVM/SEP/GEA-1, requesting clarifications regarding the news published in the newspaper "Valor Econômico", Companies section, under the heading: "Eletrobras already has a new name for Distribution Officer", which includes the information transcribed at the end of this annoucement.
Related to the above mentioned Official Letter, we clarify that:
1- The former Distribution Officer, Luiz Henrique Hamann left the Company on the last Thursday, August 9, taking office as CEO of Centrais Elétricas do Norte do Brasil S.A. - Eletronorte. In his place, the CEO of Eletrobras, Wilson Ferreira Junior, has temporarily took office;
2- The selection processes for positions in the Company's Senior Management comply with all pertinent legislation, including Law 13,303/16, which in turn determines that all the names indicated are appreciated by the Personnel and Eligibility Management Committee (CGPE).
3 - The Company will keep the market informed on the matter discussed in this Market Announcement.
Rio de Janeiro, August 13, 2018.
Armando Casado de Araujo CFO and Investor Relations Officer
Official Letter No. 266/2018/CVM/SEP/GEA-1
Rio de Janeiro, August 10, 2018.
"Subject: Request for clarification on news.
1. In reference to the news published on this date, in Valor Econômico newspaper, Companies section, under the heading: "Eletrobras already has a new name for Distribution Officer" which includes the following statements:
The consultant of FGV Energia and lawyer
specialized in the electric sector Gustavo de
Marchi was nominated to assume the
distribution board of Eletrobras, stated the
newspaper. The new director will have the
mission to prepare the five distribution
companies still under management of the state
for privatization.
2. In this regard, we request a statement from the company regarding the veracity of the news and, if so, explain the reasons why it was not considered a material fact, as well as comment on other information considered important on the subject.
-
3. Such manifestation should occur through the system Empresas.NET, category: Comunicado ao Mercado, type: Esclarecimentos sobre questionamentos da CVM/B3, subject: Notícia Divulgada na Mídia, which should include the transcription of this letter.
4. We hereby warn that, according to the Superintendence of Corporate Relations, in the use of its legal attributions, and based on item II of article 9, Law No. 6,385/76 and CVM Instruction No. 452/07, a fine of BRL 1,000.00 (one thousand reais) may be applied, without prejudice to other administrative sanctions, for non-compliance with the requirement contained in this letter, sent exclusively by e-mail, until 08.13.2018, notwithstanding the provisions of sole paragraph of art. 6 of CVM Instruction No. 358/02.
