Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Market Announcement - 08.13.18 - CVM Official Letter 312

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it received on August 10, 2018, from the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Official Letter No. 312/2018/CVM/SEP/GEA-1, requesting clarifications regarding the news published in the newspaper "Valor Econômico", Companies section, under the heading: "Eletrobras already has a new name for Distribution Officer", which includes the information transcribed at the end of this annoucement.

Related to the above mentioned Official Letter, we clarify that:

1- The former Distribution Officer, Luiz Henrique Hamann left the Company on the last Thursday, August 9, taking office as CEO of Centrais Elétricas do Norte do Brasil S.A. - Eletronorte. In his place, the CEO of Eletrobras, Wilson Ferreira Junior, has temporarily took office;

2- The selection processes for positions in the Company's Senior Management comply with all pertinent legislation, including Law 13,303/16, which in turn determines that all the names indicated are appreciated by the Personnel and Eligibility Management Committee (CGPE).

3 - The Company will keep the market informed on the matter discussed in this Market Announcement.

Rio de Janeiro, August 13, 2018.

Armando Casado de Araujo CFO and Investor Relations Officer

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

NYSE

Official Letter No. 266/2018/CVM/SEP/GEA-1

Rio de Janeiro, August 10, 2018.

"Subject: Request for clarification on news.

Mr Director