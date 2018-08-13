Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (ADR)    EBR.B

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS SA (ADR) (EBR.B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Market Announcement - 08.13.18 - CVM Official Letter 312

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 06:16pm EDT

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it received on August 10, 2018, from the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Official Letter No. 312/2018/CVM/SEP/GEA-1, requesting clarifications regarding the news published in the newspaper "Valor Econômico", Companies section, under the heading: "Eletrobras already has a new name for Distribution Officer", which includes the information transcribed at the end of this annoucement.

Related to the above mentioned Official Letter, we clarify that:

1- The former Distribution Officer, Luiz Henrique Hamann left the Company on the last Thursday, August 9, taking office as CEO of Centrais Elétricas do Norte do Brasil S.A. - Eletronorte. In his place, the CEO of Eletrobras, Wilson Ferreira Junior, has temporarily took office;

2- The selection processes for positions in the Company's Senior Management comply with all pertinent legislation, including Law 13,303/16, which in turn determines that all the names indicated are appreciated by the Personnel and Eligibility Management Committee (CGPE).

3 - The Company will keep the market informed on the matter discussed in this Market Announcement.

Rio de Janeiro, August 13, 2018.

Armando Casado de Araujo CFO and Investor Relations Officer

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

NYSE

Official Letter No. 266/2018/CVM/SEP/GEA-1

Rio de Janeiro, August 10, 2018.

"Subject: Request for clarification on news.

Mr Director

  • 1. In reference to the news published on this date, in Valor Econômico newspaper, Companies section, under the heading: "Eletrobras already has a new name for Distribution Officer" which includes the following statements:

    The consultant of FGV Energia and lawyer

    specialized in the electric sector Gustavo de

    Marchi was nominated to assume the

    distribution board of Eletrobras, stated the

    newspaper. The new director will have the

    mission to prepare the five distribution

    companies still under management of the state

    for privatization.

  • 2. In this regard, we request a statement from the company regarding the veracity of the news and, if so, explain the reasons why it was not considered a material fact, as well as comment on other information considered important on the subject.

  • 3. Such manifestation should occur through the system Empresas.NET, category: Comunicado ao Mercado, type: Esclarecimentos sobre questionamentos da CVM/B3, subject: Notícia Divulgada na Mídia, which should include the transcription of this letter.

  • 4. We hereby warn that, according to the Superintendence of Corporate Relations, in the use of its legal attributions, and based on item II of article 9, Law No. 6,385/76 and CVM Instruction No. 452/07, a fine of BRL 1,000.00 (one thousand reais) may be applied, without prejudice to other administrative sanctions, for non-compliance with the requirement contained in this letter, sent exclusively by e-mail, until 08.13.2018, notwithstanding the provisions of sole paragraph of art. 6 of CVM Instruction No. 358/02.

    EBR & EBR.B

    LISTED

    NYSE

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 22:15:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILE
06:16pCENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Announcement - 08.13.18 - CVM Official L..
PU
06:16pCENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Announcement 08.13.18 - Hogan Lovells US..
PU
08/10CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Annoucement - 08.10.18 - Corporate Event..
PU
08/10CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Announcement 08.10.18 - Official Letter ..
PU
08/08CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Announcement - 08.08.18 - SPE Data Room
PU
08/08CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Announcement - 08.08.18 - Events Calenda..
PU
07/30CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Summary of the Decisions 171st EGM
PU
07/27CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Announcement - 07.27.18 - SAE Official L..
PU
07/26CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Relevant Fact -07.26.18 - CEPISA Auction Sessio..
PU
07/26CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Announcement - 07.26.18 - CEPISA Auction
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/25Ratings Upgrade Puts Pressure On Next Government To Maintain Brazil's Economi.. 
04/11Your Utilities Top Yield Stocks Per April Stats 
Financials ($)
Sales 2015 10 155 M
EBIT 2015 -197 M
Net income 2015 -
Debt 2015 -
Yield 2015 -
P/E ratio 2015 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
Capi. / Sales 2015 -
Capi. / Sales 2016 -
Capitalization -
Chart CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS SA (ADR)
Duration : Period :
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (ADR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Wilson Pinto Ferreira President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Guimarães Monforte Chairman
Armando Casado de Araújo Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Carlos Eduardo Rodrigues Pereira Director
José Pais Rangel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS SA (ADR)-35.05%0
DUKE ENERGY CORP-3.83%56 648
IBERDROLA0.96%47 819
SOUTHERN COMPANY-4.08%47 354
DOMINION ENERGY-12.79%46 351
EXELON CORPORATION9.44%41 869
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.