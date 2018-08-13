Log in
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (ADR)    EBR.B

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS SA (ADR) (EBR.B)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Market Announcement 08.13.18 - Hogan Lovells USDOJ

08/13/2018 | 06:16pm EDT

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") hereby informs its shareholders and the general market that, on this date, Eletrobras was notified by its U.S. counsel, Hogan Lovells US LLP, that the United States Department of Justice ("USDOJ") has declined to prosecute the Company for issues related to the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act ("FCPA"). The USDOJ has not established contingencies or conditions and will not require a compliance monitor. Therefore, there are no further issues pending resolution before the USDOJ.

Eletrobras' contract with Hogan Lovells US LLP is still ongoing, as the firm is assisting the Company with the implementation of certain remedial actions and negotiating a resolution with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Rio de Janeiro, August 13, 2018.

Armando Casado de Araujo CFO and Investor Relations Officer

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

NYSE

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 22:15:01 UTC
