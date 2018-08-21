Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (ADR)    EBR.B

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS SA (ADR) (EBR.B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Market Announcement 08.21.18 - Amazonas Unbundling

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 11:47pm CEST

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, in addition to the Market Announcement issued on March 2, 2018, the National Eletric Energy Agency - ("ANEEL"), through Ordinance No. 1,885/2018, decided to certify compliance by the companies Amazonas Geração e Transmissão de Energia S.A. - Amazonas GT and Amazonas Distribuição de Energia S.A. - AmD from the requirement to send the documents mentioned in paragraph 2 of article 3 of Authorizing Resolution No. 4,244/2013, in agreement with the unbundling process of Amazonas Distribuição de Energia S.A. - AmE.

Eletrobras will keep the market informed about the subject matter of this Market Announcement.

Rio de Janeiro, August 21, 2018.

Armando Casado de Araujo CFO and Investor Relations Officer

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

NYSE

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 21:46:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILE
08/21CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Announcement 08.21.18 - Amazonas Unbundl..
PU
08/21CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Relevant Fact - 08.21.18 - Eletrobras Nº 012018..
PU
08/21CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Relevant Fact - 08.20.18 - TST Decision
PU
08/17CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Announcement - 08.17.18 - New Privatizat..
PU
08/17CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Relevant Fact - 08.17.18 - Special Body Decisio..
PU
08/14CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Announcement - 08.13.18 - CVM Official L..
PU
08/14CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Announcement 08.13.18 - Hogan Lovells US..
PU
08/11CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Annoucement - 08.10.18 - Corporate Event..
PU
08/11CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Announcement 08.10.18 - Official Letter ..
PU
08/09CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Announcement - 08.08.18 - SPE Data Room
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/21Eletrobras (EBR) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
04/25Ratings Upgrade Puts Pressure On Next Government To Maintain Brazil's Economi.. 
04/11Your Utilities Top Yield Stocks Per April Stats 
Financials ($)
Sales 2015 10 155 M
EBIT 2015 -197 M
Net income 2015 -
Debt 2015 -
Yield 2015 -
P/E ratio 2015 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
Capi. / Sales 2015 -
Capi. / Sales 2016 -
Capitalization -
Chart CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS SA (ADR)
Duration : Period :
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (ADR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Wilson Pinto Ferreira President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Guimarães Monforte Chairman
Armando Casado de Araújo Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Carlos Eduardo Rodrigues Pereira Director
José Pais Rangel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS SA (ADR)-29.46%0
DUKE ENERGY CORP-2.18%58 613
IBERDROLA0.62%47 957
SOUTHERN COMPANY-2.33%47 634
DOMINION ENERGY-11.49%46 908
EXELON CORPORATION12.99%43 012
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.