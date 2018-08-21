Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Market Announcement 08.21.18 - Amazonas Unbundling

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A
CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26
PUBLIC COMPANY
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, in addition to the Market Announcement issued on March 2, 2018, the National Eletric Energy Agency - ("ANEEL"), through Ordinance No. 1,885/2018, decided to certify compliance by the companies Amazonas Geração e Transmissão de Energia S.A. - Amazonas GT and Amazonas Distribuição de Energia S.A. - AmD from the requirement to send the documents mentioned in paragraph 2 of article 3 of Authorizing Resolution No. 4,244/2013, in agreement with the unbundling process of Amazonas Distribuição de Energia S.A. - AmE.
Eletrobras will keep the market informed about the subject matter of this Market Announcement.
Rio de Janeiro, August 21, 2018.
Armando Casado de Araujo CFO and Investor Relations Officer
