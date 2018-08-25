Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (ADR)    EBR.B

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS SA (ADR) (EBR.B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/24 10:01:18 pm
4.13 USD   -1.20%
12:12aCENTRAIS ELETRI : Market Announcement 08.24.18 - News from the media
PU
08/23CENTRAIS ELETRI : Call notice - egm 172
PU
08/23CENTRAIS ELETRI : Edital 172ª AGE
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Market Announcement 08.24.18 - News from the media

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/25/2018 | 12:12am CEST

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, in reference to the news published yesterday in the media under the heading "For Bradesco BBI, Eletrobras can raise R$ 1 billion with the auction on August 30, 2018", we ratify that Eletrobras, according to conditions established in the CPPI Resolution No. 20 of November 08, 2017, with the amendments to CPPI Resolutions 28, dated November 22, 2017, and No. 29, of December 28, 2017, will receive R$ 50,000.00 (fifty thousand reais), for the sale of the totality of the shares, less one (1) common share, of each company's distribution company, as approved by the 170th Extraordinary General Meeting of Eletrobras.

Rio de Janeiro, August 24, 2018.

Armando Casado de Araujo CFO and Investor Relations Officer

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

NYSE

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 22:11:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILE
12:12aCENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Announcement 08.24.18 - News from the me..
PU
08/23CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Call notice - egm 172
PU
08/23CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Edital 172ª AGE
PU
08/21CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Announcement 08.21.18 - Amazonas Unbundl..
PU
08/21CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Relevant Fact - 08.21.18 - Eletrobras Nº 012018..
PU
08/21CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Relevant Fact - 08.20.18 - TST Decision
PU
08/17CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Announcement - 08.17.18 - New Privatizat..
PU
08/17CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Relevant Fact - 08.17.18 - Special Body Decisio..
PU
08/14CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Announcement - 08.13.18 - CVM Official L..
PU
08/14CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Announcement 08.13.18 - Hogan Lovells US..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/21Eletrobras (EBR) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
04/25Ratings Upgrade Puts Pressure On Next Government To Maintain Brazil's Economi.. 
04/11Your Utilities Top Yield Stocks Per April Stats 
Financials ($)
Sales 2015 10 155 M
EBIT 2015 -197 M
Net income 2015 -
Debt 2015 -
Yield 2015 -
P/E ratio 2015 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
Capi. / Sales 2015 -
Capi. / Sales 2016 -
Capitalization -
Chart CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS SA (ADR)
Duration : Period :
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (ADR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Wilson Pinto Ferreira President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Guimarães Monforte Chairman
Armando Casado de Araújo Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Carlos Eduardo Rodrigues Pereira Director
José Pais Rangel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS SA (ADR)-38.44%0
DUKE ENERGY CORP-3.84%57 615
IBERDROLA0.09%47 832
DOMINION ENERGY-12.32%46 463
SOUTHERN COMPANY-5.88%45 778
EXELON CORPORATION11.39%42 403
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.