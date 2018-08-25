Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Market Announcement 08.24.18 - News from the media

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, in reference to the news published yesterday in the media under the heading "For Bradesco BBI, Eletrobras can raise R$ 1 billion with the auction on August 30, 2018", we ratify that Eletrobras, according to conditions established in the CPPI Resolution No. 20 of November 08, 2017, with the amendments to CPPI Resolutions 28, dated November 22, 2017, and No. 29, of December 28, 2017, will receive R$ 50,000.00 (fifty thousand reais), for the sale of the totality of the shares, less one (1) common share, of each company's distribution company, as approved by the 170th Extraordinary General Meeting of Eletrobras.

Rio de Janeiro, August 24, 2018.

Armando Casado de Araujo CFO and Investor Relations Officer

