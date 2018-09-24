Log in
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS SA (ADR) (EBR.B)

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS SA (ADR) (EBR.B)
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Market Announcement - 09 24 18 - Official Letter 357 (2)

09/24/2018 | 11:44pm CEST

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

OPEN COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it received on September 24, 2018, from the CVM, the Official Letter No. 357/2018/CVM/SEP/GEA-1, requesting clarifications regarding the news published in the newspaper "Valor Econômico", Companies section, under the heading: "Eletrobras plans to sell part of Eletronuclear to foreign group", which includes the information transcribed at the end of this annoucement.

In view of the aforementioned letter, we clarified that it was created by the Federal Government, as provided for in CNPE Resolution No. 7, dated June 5, 2018, published on July 18, 2018 in the Official Gazette of the Federal Government, to present proposals regarding the viability of Nuclear Plant of Angra 3, belonging to the subsidiary Eletrobras Termonuclear SA ("Eletronuclear"), which concluded its work report. As it is a preparatory act of public policy that will still be submitted to the appreciation of the National Council of Energy Policy - CNPE, which will decide on the matter, at the moment, its content is still reserved.

Eletrobras will keep the market informed about the subject matter of this Market Announcement.

Rio de Janeiro, September 24, 2018.

Armando Casado de Araujo

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com Address: Av. Presidente Vargas, 409 - 9º andar. 20071-003, Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Phone Number: (21) 2514-6333 / 4627

Free translation

Official Letter No. 357/2018/CVM/SEP/GEA-1

Rio de Janeiro, September 24, 2018.

"Subject: Request for clarification on news.

Mr Director

1. In reference to the news published on this date, in Valor Econômico newspaper, Companies section, under the heading: "Eletrobras plans to sell part of Eletronuclear to foreign group" which includes the following statements:

Eletrobras is moving towards the end of the year, if everything goes as expected by the state-owned company, with the debt under control and outside the energy distribution segment. An obstacle to be overcome, for which there is still no definite solution, is the completion of the works at the Angra 3 nuclear plant in Rio de Janeiro, which still requires investments estimated at R$ 17 billion to be completed. The state company evaluates to assign a stake in Eletronuclear to a foreign group, which will be responsible for making contributions in the company and finalizing the venture. The Brazilian electricity company, however, will remain as the parent company of the subsidiary. The idea is to launch an international competition to attract members in the coming months, before the start of the next government.

The possibility of receiving a partner at Eletronuclear is one of two alternatives being studied by the working group created by the National Energy Policy Council (CNPE) to analyze the resumption of work on the third Brazilian nuclear power plant. The other alternative, already known in the market, would be for the foreign company to enter as a partner specifically in Angra 3, providing the necessary resources for the conclusion of the plant. But the thermonuclear operation would remain in the hands of Eletronuclear.

According to Wilson Ferreira Júnior, president of Eletrobras - the parent company of Eletronuclear, the CNPE is expected to meet later this month to decide on the solution that will be taken to resume work on Angra 3, which has already consumed R$ 13 billion. The working group delivered the final report on the topic earlier this week.

"We expect to have a meeting this month at CNPE where there will be a debate on the tariff [of Angra 3], and with this tariff, we will go out with

an incumbency to make international competition to select a partner," said Ferreira Júnior, in a exclusive interview with Valor, at the state-owned electric company's headquarters in Rio.

Among the main interested parties in the business, the newspapaer Valor found that they are the Russian Rosatom, the Chinese CNNC and the Franco-Japanese consortium EDF/Mitsubishi.

  • 2. In this regard, we request a statement from the company regarding the veracity of the news and, if so, explain the reasons why it was not considered a material fact, as well as comment on other information considered important on the subject.

  • 3. Such manifestation shall occur through the Empresa.net System, category: Notice to the Market, type: Clarification on CVM/B3 inquiries, subject: News Published in the Media, which should include the transcription of this letter.

  • 4. We would like to point out that, according to the Superintendence of Corporate Relations, in the use of its legal attributions, and based on item II of article 9, Law 6,385/76, and CVM Instruction 452/07, of a fine of R$ 1,000.00 (one thousand reais), without prejudice to other administrative sanctions, for failure to comply with the requirement contained in this letter, sent exclusively by e-mail, up to September 25, 2018, provided for in the sole paragraph of article 6 of CVM Instruction 358/02."

Regards,

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 21:43:08 UTC
