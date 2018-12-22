Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Market Announcement - 12.21.2018 - PDNG Summary

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

OPEN COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) in attention to the Relevant Fact released today, clarifies to its shareholders and the market in general that the Business and Management Master Plan (PDNG) 2019-2023, now launched, is structured as of the Strategic Plan 2015-2030 and presents updates regarding the PDNG 2018-2022, in a natural and expected process, especially facing the changes in the national and international scenarios.

In this new PDNG 2019-2023, Eletrobras continues the work of restructuring its companies, focusing on increasing operational efficiency, reducing debt stock and improving governance and integrity, always considering the inherent risks of the business in the preparation of its projections.

The strategic focus is translated through the 5 (five) Strategic Guidelines that comprise the Plan: Sustainable Growth; Operational Excellence; Improvement of Corporate Governance and Integrity; Sustainable Performance and Appreciation of People.

As in previous years, linked to the strategic guidelines, a set of indicators with even more challenging goals was established, which aim to modify the Company's overall performance.

In this new PDNG 2019-2023, Eletrobras presents a first level of unfolding of the Strategic Guidelines, which are the Strategic Objectives, whose purpose is to demonstrate in more detail how the company intends to achieve its Strategy.

Finally, as in previous years, the strategic initiatives that represent the last level of the deployment are presented, as they detail the actions that Eletrobras intends to carry out over the five-year period of the new PDNG in order to achieve the established goals.

In summary, all updates made to the PDNG in relation to its previous version aim to adapt Eletrobras to the challenges imposed by the current context of the electric energy sector.

Rio de Janeiro, December 21, 2018.

Armando Casado de Araujo

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

