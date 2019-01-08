Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Relevant Fact - 01.08.19 - Policy of Disclosure of Information

RELEVANT FACT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, in reference to the Market Announcement disclosed on December 26, 2018, which informed that Eletrobras' Board of Directors, in a meeting held on December 14, 2018, approved the Policy of Disclosure and Use of Relevant Information and Negotiation of Eletrobras Companies' Securities ("Policy") and according to paragraph 4 of article 3 of CVM Instruction 358 of 2002, the disclosure of Relevant Information should be made through a page in the worldwide computer network, through Portal Neo1 (www.portalneo1.net), which will provide free access to the announcements in its entirety from this date.

In addition, announcements of relevant facts will also be disclosed on the Eletrobras Investor Relations website -www.eletrobras.com.br/ri, on the website of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") and Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The Company also informs that updated its registration form and Reference Form 2018 to reflect the aforementioned Policy change on that date and that the Policy and its Annexes will be available in full on the Eletrobras' website, on the CVM's website, on the SEC's website and Portal Neo1.

Rio de Janeiro, January 08, 2019.

Armando Casado de Araujo

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

