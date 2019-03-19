Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Relevant Fact - 03.19.19 - CCC Credits

RELEVANT FACT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, that, on this date, the National Electric Energy Agency recognized, by decision of its collegiate board of directors, the right to receive credits from CCC - Fuel Consumption Account to Amazonas Distribuidora de Energia S.A ("Amazonas Energia"), of the amount of R$ 1,591,670,950.13 (updated at September/18 prices), related to the inspection of the period from July 30, 2009 to June 30, 2016.

In addition, Aneel verified the right of Amazonas to receive, as an inefficiency established in Law 13,299/2016, the amount of R$ 1,357,794,977.30 (historical amount), to be received from the federal government.

These credits must be transferred by Amazonas to Eletrobras, upon the signing of its share purchase and sell agreement object of the auction Nº 2/2018- PPI/PND, pursuant to the decision of the 170th Extraordinary General Meeting.

Aneel will also complete a review of the credits owed to Amazonas Energia for the period from July 1, 2016 to April 30, 2017 (Case No. 48500.003242/2018-88), which should also be assigned to Eletrobras.

According to Aneel, CDE's reimbursement must be carried out in accordance with the availability of resources, and may be paid in installments, after the final result of the analogous inspections carried out at Amazonas Energia itself, for the period from July 2016 to April of 2017, and at the distributors Companhia de Eletricidade do Acre - Eletroacre, Centrais Elétricas de Rondônia SA - Ceron (Eletrobras Distribuição Rondônia) and Boa Vista Energia SA, for the period from July 2009 to June 2016 and from July 2016 to April 2017.

The Company will keep the market informed on the subject.

Rio de Janeiro, March 19, 2019.

Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

NYSE

