Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (ADR)    EBR.B

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS SA (ADR)

(EBR.B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Relevant Fact - 03.19.19 - CCC Credits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 07:05pm EDT

RELEVANT FACT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, that, on this date, the National Electric Energy Agency recognized, by decision of its collegiate board of directors, the right to receive credits from CCC - Fuel Consumption Account to Amazonas Distribuidora de Energia S.A ("Amazonas Energia"), of the amount of R$ 1,591,670,950.13 (updated at September/18 prices), related to the inspection of the period from July 30, 2009 to June 30, 2016.

In addition, Aneel verified the right of Amazonas to receive, as an inefficiency established in Law 13,299/2016, the amount of R$ 1,357,794,977.30 (historical amount), to be received from the federal government.

These credits must be transferred by Amazonas to Eletrobras, upon the signing of its share purchase and sell agreement object of the auction Nº 2/2018- PPI/PND, pursuant to the decision of the 170th Extraordinary General Meeting.

Aneel will also complete a review of the credits owed to Amazonas Energia for the period from July 1, 2016 to April 30, 2017 (Case No. 48500.003242/2018-88), which should also be assigned to Eletrobras.

According to Aneel, CDE's reimbursement must be carried out in accordance with the availability of resources, and may be paid in installments, after the final result of the analogous inspections carried out at Amazonas Energia itself, for the period from July 2016 to April of 2017, and at the distributors Companhia de Eletricidade do Acre - Eletroacre, Centrais Elétricas de Rondônia SA - Ceron (Eletrobras Distribuição Rondônia) and Boa Vista Energia SA, for the period from July 2009 to June 2016 and from July 2016 to April 2017.

The Company will keep the market informed on the subject.

Rio de Janeiro, March 19, 2019.

Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com Address: Av. Presidente Vargas, 409 - 9º andar. 20071-003, Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Phone Number: (21) 2514-6333 / 4627

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

NYSE

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 23:04:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILE
07:05pCENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Relevant Fact - 03.19.19 - CCC Credits
PU
06:50pCENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Announcement - 03.19.19 - GSM New Date
PU
07:40aCENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Relevant Fact - CEAL Stock Transfer
PU
03/13CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Announcement - 03.13.19 - Compulsory Loa..
PU
03/12CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Announcement - 03.12.19 - New CFO Take O..
PU
02/28CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Announcement - 02.28.19 - Compulsory Loa..
PU
02/22CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Announcement - 02.22.19 - Deadline Exten..
PU
02/22CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Announcement - 02.22.19 - New member of ..
PU
02/15CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Announcement - 02.15.19 - New CFO
PU
02/15CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Announcement - 02.15.19 - Amazonas CADE
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2015 10 155 M
EBIT 2015 -197 M
Net income 2015 -
Debt 2015 -
Yield 2015 -
P/E ratio 2015 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
Capi. / Sales 2015 -
Capi. / Sales 2016 -
Capitalization -
Chart CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS SA (ADR)
Duration : Period :
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (ADR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Wilson Pinto Ferreira President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Guimarães Monforte Chairman
Armando Casado de Araújo Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Carlos Eduardo Rodrigues Pereira Director
José Pais Rangel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS SA (ADR)41.36%0
NEXTERA ENERGY INC9.81%91 268
DUKE ENERGY CORP4.36%65 475
ENEL9.00%63 442
DOMINION ENERGY INC.7.21%61 235
IBERDROLA10.03%57 148
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.