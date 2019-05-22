Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Relevant Fact - 05.22.19 - Closing of the Offer of Debentures

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B), in compliance with the provisions of CVM Instruction 358 of January 3, 2002, as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, based on information provided by Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Santander" or "Leader Coordinator"), of the closing of the public offering with restricted selling efforts of the second issue of unsecured type non- convertible in shares, in four series, issued pursuant to CVM Instruction 476, of January 16, 2009, as amended ("CVM Instruction 476") (the "Issuance" or "Offer"). The Issuance was rated Rating "Br.AAA" by S&P Global Ratings. Santander acted as the Lead Manager for the issuance.
The net funds raised by ELETROBRAS through the issuance of the First, Second and Third Series debentures will be used to refinance the Issuer's liabilities, including, but not limited to, the settlement of the US$ 1,000,000.00 (1 Billion US Dollars) with maturity for July 2019 and cash reinforcement. In relation to funds raised by infrastructure debentures (Fourth Series), these will be used for future payments or reimbursement of expenses or debts related to the implementation of the Priority Projects of the Angra 3 Thermonuclear Power Plant and the Belo Monte Hydroelectric Plant (Norte Energia S/A).
5,000,000 (five million) Debentures were issued, with a nominal unit value of R$ 1,000.00 (one thousand reais) on the date of emission, on April 25, 2019, of which: (i) 1,100,000 (one million and one hundred thousand) of Debentures of the first series ("Debentures of the First Series"); (ii) 2,200,000 (two million and two hundred thousand) Debentures of the second series ("Second Series Debentures"); (iii) 1,000,000 (one million) of Debentures of the third series ("Debentures of the Third Series", these, together with the Debentures of the First Series and the Debentures of the Second Series, "Debentures Not Encouraged"); and (iv) 700,000 (seven hundred thousand) of the fourth series Debentures ("Fourth Series Debentures" or "Incentive Debentures"). The operation was distributed under a mixed regime of firm distribution efforts.
The Debentures of each series will have the payment dates set out below, with interest being calculated in accordance with the following terms:
Remuneration Interest on First Series of Debentures: On the Unit Par Value of the First Series of Debentures or the balance of the Unit Par Value of the First Series of Debentures, interest will be payable corresponding to 100.00% (one hundred percent) of the accumulated variation of average daily rates ofone-dayinterbank deposits, "overextra-group",expressed as an annual percentage based on a year of 252 (two hundred andfifty-two)Business Days and disclosed daily by B3 S.A. on its website (http://www.b3.com.br) (the "DI Rate"), plus a spread of 0.70% (seventy hundredths percent) per year, based on a year of 252 (two hundred and fifty- two) Business Days, calculated in accordance with the provisions of the Issue Deed.
Term and Maturity Date of the Debentures of the First Series: the maturity shall be 3 (three) years, counted from the Issue Date, maturing, therefore, on April 25, 2022.
Amortization of the Unit Face Value: will be amortized in a single installment on the Maturity Date of the First Series Debentures.
Remuneration Interest on Second Series of Debentures: On the Unit Face Value of the Second Series of Debentures or the Unit Nominal Value of the Second Series of Debentures, as the case may be, interest will be payable corresponding to 100.00% (one hundred percent)
of the accumulated variation of the DI Rate, plus a spread of 1.00% (one percent) per year, basis 252 (two hundred and fifty-two) Business Days, calculated in the form of the Deed of Issue.
Term and Maturity Date of the Debentures of the Second Series: the maturity shall be 5 (five) years, counted from the Issue Date, maturing, therefore, on April 25, 2024.
Amortization of the Unit Face Value: will be amortized in a single installment on the Maturity Date of the Second Series Debentures.
Remuneration Interest on Third Series of Debentures: Regarding the Unit Par Value of the Third Series of Debentures or the Unit Nominal Value of the Debentures of the Third Series, interest will be payable corresponding to 100.00% (one hundred percent) of the accumulated variation of the DI Rate, plus a spread of 1.20% (one hundred and twenty hundredths percent) per year, basis 252 (two hundred andfifty-two)Business Days calculated in the form of the Indenture. calculated in accordance with the provisions of the Issue Deed.
Maturity Date of Third Series of Debentures: Term and Expiration Date of the Debentures
of the Third Series: the maturity shall be 7 (seven) years, counted from the Issue Date, maturing, therefore, on April 25, 2026
Amortization of the Unit Face Value: will be amortized in a single installment on the Maturity Date of the Debentures of the Third Series.
Remuneration Interest on Fourth Series of Debentures: The Fourth Series of Debentures will bear interest equivalent to 5.1814% (five point one thousand eight hundred and fourteen tenths of a thousandths percent) per year, basis 252 (two hundred andfifty-two)Business Days calculated in the form of the Deed of Issue.
Term and Expiration Date of the Debentures of the Fourth Series: the maturity shall be 10 (ten) years and 20 (twenty) days, counted from the Issue Date, thus maturing on May 15, 2029.
Amortization of the Restated Nominal Value: will be amortized in 3 (three) installments, with payments occurring on May 15, 2027, May 15, 2028 and the last, on the Maturity Date of the Fourth Series Debentures.
Further information on the Issuance is available in the minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company that approved the Issuance, held on April 25, 2019, and in the "Private Instrument of Deed of the Second Issue of Non-Convertible Debentures in 4 (four) Series, for Public Distribution with
Restricted Selling Efforts, of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA - ELETROBRAS ", entered into between the Company and Simplif Pavarini Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários Ltda. on April 25, 2019, as amended on May 15, 2019 and May 16, 2019, which are available at the Company's headquarters and on its website (www.eletrobras.com/ri) and on the CVM's website (cvm.gov.br).
Rio de Janeiro, May 22, 2019
Elvira Cavalcanti Presta
CFO and Investor Relations Officer
