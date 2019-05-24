Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Relevant Fact - 05.24.19 - Closing of the Offer of Debentures

RELEVANT FACT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B), in compliance with the provisions of CVM Instruction 358 of January 3, 2002, as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, based on information provided by Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Santander" or "Leader Coordinator"), of the closing of the public offering with restricted selling efforts of the second issue of unsecured type non-convertible in shares, in four series, issued pursuant to CVM Instruction 476, of January 16, 2009, as amended ("CVM Instruction 476") (the "Issuance" or "Offer"). The Issuance was rated Rating "Br.AAA" by S&P Global Ratings. Santander acted as the Lead Manager for the issuance.

The net funds raised by ELETROBRAS through the issuance of the First, Second and Third Series debentures will be used to refinance the Issuer's liabilities, including, but not limited to, the settlement of the US$ 1,000,000.00 (1 Billion US Dollars) with maturity for July 2019 and cash reinforcement. In relation to funds raised by infrastructure debentures (Fourth Series), these will be used for future payments or reimbursement of expenses or debts related to the implementation of the Priority Projects of the Angra 3 Thermonuclear Power Plant and the Belo Monte Hydroelectric Plant (Norte Energia S/A).

5,000,000 (five million) Debentures were issued, with a nominal unit value of R$ 1,000.00 (one thousand reais) on the date of emission, on April 25, 2019, of which: (i) 1,100,000 (one million and one hundred thousand) of Debentures of the first series ("Debentures of the First Series"); (ii) 2,200,000 (two million and two hundred thousand) Debentures of the second series ("Second Series Debentures"); (iii) 1,000,000 (one million) of Debentures of the third series ("Debentures of the Third Series", these, together with the Debentures of the First Series and the Debentures of the Second Series, "Debentures Not Encouraged"); and (iv) 700,000 (seven hundred thousand) of the fourth series Debentures ("Fourth Series Debentures" or "Incentive Debentures"). The operation was distributed under a mixed regime of firm distribution efforts.

The Debentures of each series will have the payment dates set out below, with interest being calculated in accordance with the following terms:

Remuneration Interest on First Series of Debentures : On the Unit Nominal Value of the First Series of Debentures or the balance of the Unit Par Value of the First Series of Debentures, interest will be payable corresponding to 100.00% (one hundred percent) of the accumulated variation of average daily rates of one-day interbank deposits, "over extra- group", expressed as an annual percentage based on a year of 252 (two hundred and fifty- two) Business Days and disclosed daily by B3 S.A. on its website ( http://www.b3.com.br) (the "DI Rate"), plus a spread of 0.70% (seventy hundredths percent) per year, based on a year of 252 (two hundred and fifty-two) Business Days, calculated in accordance with the provisions of the Issue Deed.

Term and Maturity Date of the Debentures of the First Series: the maturity shall be 3 (three) years, counted from the Issue Date, maturing, therefore, on April 25, 2022.

Amortization of the Unit Face Value: will be amortized in a single installment on the Maturity Date of the First Series Debentures.