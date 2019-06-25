Log in
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Relevant Fact - 06.25.19 - Transfer Control Uirapuru

06/25/2019

RELEVANT FACT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in addition to the Relevant Fact published on September 27, 2018, that concluded, on this date, the transfer of all shares held in the Special Purpose Entity ("SPE") Uirapuru Transmissora de Energia S.A. ("Uirapuru") for Copel Geração e Transmissão S.A. ("Buyer"), corresponding to 75% (seventy-five percent) of the total share capital.

On this date, the Company and Copel Geração e Transmissão S.A. entered into the Closing Term to the Agreement for the Purchase and Sale of Shares and the Other Covenants, in accordance with the Call Notice no. 01/2018 ("Call Notice"), referring to the "Lot J" of the Call Notice, which Buyer was the winner in the bidding procedure, in the auction mode, held in a public session at the headquarters of B3, on September 27, 2018. Eletrobras received, by the sale, the amount of approximately R$ 100,000,000.00 (one hundred million reais), already updated until June 25, 2019.

The sale of this Relevant Fact was approved by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) on April 15, 2019, pursuant to a decision published in the Federal Official Gazette on April 17, 2019.

The aforementioned operation represents one of the initiatives related to the Business and Management Master Plan ("PDNG 2019/2023"), disclosed to the market by means of a Relevant Fact on December 27, 2018.

Rio de Janeiro, June 25, 2019

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri

E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com

Address: Rua da Quitanda - 9th floor. 20090-070,Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Phone Number: (21) 2514-6333 /4627

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

ELET3 & ELET6

NYSE

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 21:50:01 UTC
