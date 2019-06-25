Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Relevant Fact - 06.25.19 - Transfer Control Uirapuru

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in addition to the Relevant Fact published on September 27, 2018, that concluded, on this date, the transfer of all shares held in the Special Purpose Entity ("SPE") Uirapuru Transmissora de Energia S.A. ("Uirapuru") for Copel Geração e Transmissão S.A. ("Buyer"), corresponding to 75% (seventy-five percent) of the total share capital.

On this date, the Company and Copel Geração e Transmissão S.A. entered into the Closing Term to the Agreement for the Purchase and Sale of Shares and the Other Covenants, in accordance with the Call Notice no. 01/2018 ("Call Notice"), referring to the "Lot J" of the Call Notice, which Buyer was the winner in the bidding procedure, in the auction mode, held in a public session at the headquarters of B3, on September 27, 2018. Eletrobras received, by the sale, the amount of approximately R$ 100,000,000.00 (one hundred million reais), already updated until June 25, 2019.

The sale of this Relevant Fact was approved by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) on April 15, 2019, pursuant to a decision published in the Federal Official Gazette on April 17, 2019.

The aforementioned operation represents one of the initiatives related to the Business and Management Master Plan ("PDNG 2019/2023"), disclosed to the market by means of a Relevant Fact on December 27, 2018.

Rio de Janeiro, June 25, 2019

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer