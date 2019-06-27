Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (ADR)    EBR.B

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS SA (ADR)

(EBR.B)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Relevant Fact - 06.27.19 - Incorporation CGTEE Eletrosul

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 06:46pm EDT

RELEVANT FACT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in addition to the Relevants Facts on September 29, 2017 and December 27, 2018, that the Eletrobras Board of Directors approved, on this date, the Protocol of Merger and Instrument of Justification for the corporate restructuring between the subsidiaries Eletrosul Centrais Elétricas ("Eletrosul") and Companhia de Geração Térmica de Energia Elétrica ("CGTEE"), with a view to achieving operational, tax, economic-financial and corporate synergy.

The company resulting from the aforementioned restructuring will be called Companhia de Geração e Transmissão de Energia Elétrica do Sul do Brasil ("Eletrobras CGT Eletrosul") and will have its headquarters in Florianópolis, Santa Catarina.

The operation depends on the approval of the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of the respective companies as well as the approval of the regulatory bodies and Sest - Secretariat of Coordination and Governance of State Companies.

The aforementioned operation is in line with the "Operational Excellence" Strategic Guideline of the Eletrobras Business and Management Master Plan ("PDNG 2019-2023).

Eletrobras will keep the market informed about the matter addresses by this Relevant Fact.

Rio de Janeiro, June 27, 2019

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri

E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com

Address: Rua da Quitanda - 9th floor. 20090-070,Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Phone Number: (21) 2514-6333 /4627

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

ELET3 & ELET6

NYSE

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 22:45:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILE
06:46pCENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Relevant Fact - 06.27.19 - Incorporation CGTEE ..
PU
06/26CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Announcement - 06.26.19 - Regressive Law..
PU
06/26CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Announcement - 06.26.19 - ANEEL
PU
06/25CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Relevant Fact - 06.25.19 - Transfer Control Uir..
PU
06/19CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Announcement - 06.19.19 - Chesf Judgment
PU
06/12CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Announcement - 06.12.19 - Compensatory I..
PU
06/12CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Announcement - 06.12.19 - Fitch
PU
06/10CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Announcement - 06.10.19 - Eletropaulo
PU
06/07CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Announcement - 06 07 19 - CHESF Negative..
PU
06/03CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Announcement - 06 03 19 - CAE Member
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2015 10 155 M
EBIT 2015 -197 M
Net income 2015 -
Debt 2015 -
Yield 2015 -
P/E ratio 2015 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
Capi. / Sales 2015 -
Capi. / Sales 2016 -
Capitalization -
Chart CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS SA (ADR)
Duration : Period :
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (ADR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Wilson Pinto Ferreira President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Guimarães Monforte Chairman
Armando Casado de Araújo Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Carlos Eduardo Rodrigues Pereira Director
José Pais Rangel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS SA (ADR)26.04%11 983
NEXTERA ENERGY INC16.83%97 257
ENEL20.44%70 289
DUKE ENERGY CORP1.95%64 054
IBERDROLA25.68%63 364
DOMINION ENERGY INC.7.00%61 349
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About