Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Relevant Fact - 06.27.19 - Incorporation CGTEE Eletrosul

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in addition to the Relevants Facts on September 29, 2017 and December 27, 2018, that the Eletrobras Board of Directors approved, on this date, the Protocol of Merger and Instrument of Justification for the corporate restructuring between the subsidiaries Eletrosul Centrais Elétricas ("Eletrosul") and Companhia de Geração Térmica de Energia Elétrica ("CGTEE"), with a view to achieving operational, tax, economic-financial and corporate synergy.

The company resulting from the aforementioned restructuring will be called Companhia de Geração e Transmissão de Energia Elétrica do Sul do Brasil ("Eletrobras CGT Eletrosul") and will have its headquarters in Florianópolis, Santa Catarina.

The operation depends on the approval of the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of the respective companies as well as the approval of the regulatory bodies and Sest - Secretariat of Coordination and Governance of State Companies.

The aforementioned operation is in line with the "Operational Excellence" Strategic Guideline of the Eletrobras Business and Management Master Plan ("PDNG 2019-2023).

Eletrobras will keep the market informed about the matter addresses by this Relevant Fact.

Rio de Janeiro, June 27, 2019

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer