Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Relevant Fact - 06.27.19 - Incorporation CGTEE Eletrosul

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A
CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9
PUBLIC COMPANY
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:
EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in addition to the Relevants Facts on September 29, 2017 and December 27, 2018, that the Eletrobras Board of Directors approved, on this date, the Protocol of Merger and Instrument of Justification for the corporate restructuring between the subsidiaries Eletrosul Centrais Elétricas ("Eletrosul") and Companhia de Geração Térmica de Energia Elétrica ("CGTEE"), with a view to achieving operational, tax, economic-financial and corporate synergy.
The company resulting from the aforementioned restructuring will be called Companhia de Geração e Transmissão de Energia Elétrica do Sul do Brasil ("Eletrobras CGT Eletrosul") and will have its headquarters in Florianópolis, Santa Catarina.
The operation depends on the approval of the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of the respective companies as well as the approval of the regulatory bodies and Sest - Secretariat of Coordination and Governance of State Companies.
The aforementioned operation is in line with the "Operational Excellence" Strategic Guideline of the Eletrobras Business and Management Master Plan ("PDNG 2019-2023).
Eletrobras will keep the market informed about the matter addresses by this Relevant Fact.
Rio de Janeiro, June 27, 2019
Elvira Cavalcanti Presta
CFO and Investor Relations Officer
This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.