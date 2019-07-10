Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Relevant Fact - 07.10.19 - Extremoz

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Board of Directors of the subsidiary Companhia Hidro Elétrica do São Francisco ("Chesf") approved, on this date, the Protocol and Justification of the Merger of specific purpose entity Extremoz Transmissora do Nordeste - ETN SA ("SPE") by Chesf and the Accounting Valuation Report of SPE's Shareholders' Equity, fiscal year 2018, to be transferred to Chesf.

Chesf currently holds 100% (one hundred percent) of the capital stock of SPE.

The merger operation depends on the approval of the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of the Chesf as well as the approval of regulatory bodies.

Eletrobras will keep the market informed about the matter addresses by this Relevant Fact.

Rio de Janeiro, July 10, 2019

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer