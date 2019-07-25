Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (ADR)    EBR.B

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS SA (ADR)

(EBR.B)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Relevant Fact - 07.25.19 - SPEs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 08:00pm EDT

RELEVANT FACT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Board of Directors authorized, on this date, the beginning of Competitive Sale Procedure No. 01/2019 ("Procedure") aiming at the sale of equity interests in 39 Special Purpose Entities - SPEs owned by the Company, grouped into 6 lots, as listed below:

Lot

SPE

Quantity

Lot 1(*)

Santa Vitória do Palmar Holding S.A.

18

Eólica Hermenegildo I S.A., Eólica Hermenegildo

Lot 2

II S.A., Eólica Hermenegildo III S.A. and Eólica

4

Chuí IX S.A.

Lot 3

Chapada do Piauí I Holding S.A.

8

Lot 4

Chapada do Piauí II Holding S.A.

7

Lot 5

Eólica Mangue Seco 2 Geradora e

1

Comercializadora de Energia Elétrica S.A.

Lot 6

Manaus Transmissora de Energia S.A.

1

Total

39

  1. For Lot 1, 100% of the shares of Santa Vitória do Palmar Holding S.A. will be offered for sale, through the joint sale of the ownership interest held by Brave Winds Geradora S.A. in the percentage of 22% of the shares of this Company.

This Competitive Sale Procedure No. 01/2019 will be carried out under the Special Disinvestment Regime of Mixed Economy Companies that deals with Decree 9188/2017, whose Art. 7 §2 establishes that the economic-financial valuations of the offered assets will be confidential, except when required by your publicity under applicable corporate law.

The purpose of this transaction is to complete the sale of the remaining equity interests in Auction 01/2018, which took place on September 27, 2018, and is linked to the Business and Management Master Plan ("PDNG 2019/2023") - Sustainable Performance.

Additionally, Eletrobras informs that the registrations of the bidders interested in participating in the Procedure are expected to occur between July 30, 2019 and August 12, 2019. Further information will be available in the disclosure of Competitive Sale Procedure No. 01/2019, in the Company's website at www.eletrobras.com.

Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2019

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri

E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com

Address: Rua da Quitanda - 9th floor. 20090-070,Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Phone Number: (21) 2514-6333 /4627

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

ELET3 & ELET6

NYSE

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 23:59:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILE
08:00pCENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Relevant Fact - 07.25.19 - SPEs
PU
07/24CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Announcement - 07.24.19 - Official Lette..
PU
07/22CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Announcement - 07.22.19 - Itaipu
PU
07/11CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Announcement of Transaction with Related Party ..
PU
07/10CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Relevant Fact - 07.10.19 - Extremoz
PU
07/01CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Announcement - 07.01.19 - APAETE Shareho..
PU
06/27CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Relevant Fact - 06.27.19 - Incorporation CGTEE ..
PU
06/26CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Announcement - 06.26.19 - Regressive Law..
PU
06/26CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Announcement - 06.26.19 - ANEEL
PU
06/25CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Relevant Fact - 06.25.19 - Transfer Control Uir..
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 33 957 M
EBIT 2019 8 793 M
Net income 2019 7 050 M
Debt 2019 39 134 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 6,84x
EV / Sales2020 6,82x
Capitalization 193 B
Chart CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS SA (ADR)
Duration : Period :
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (ADR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 38,05  BRL
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilson Pinto Ferreira President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Guimarães Monforte Chairman
Armando Casado de Araújo Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Carlos Eduardo Rodrigues Pereira Director
José Pais Rangel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS SA (ADR)41.36%13 868
NEXTERA ENERGY INC20.85%100 605
ENEL24.39%71 705
DUKE ENERGY CORP1.02%63 471
IBERDROLA23.11%60 771
DOMINION ENERGY INC.5.21%60 322
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group