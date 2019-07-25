Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Relevant Fact - 07.25.19 - SPEs

RELEVANT FACT
CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A
CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9
PUBLIC COMPANY
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:
EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Board of Directors authorized, on this date, the beginning of Competitive Sale Procedure No. 01/2019 ("Procedure") aiming at the sale of equity interests in 39 Special Purpose Entities - SPEs owned by the Company, grouped into 6 lots, as listed below:
|
Lot
|
SPE
|
Quantity
|
Lot 1(*)
|
Santa Vitória do Palmar Holding S.A.
|
18
|
|
Eólica Hermenegildo I S.A., Eólica Hermenegildo
|
|
Lot 2
|
II S.A., Eólica Hermenegildo III S.A. and Eólica
|
4
|
|
Chuí IX S.A.
|
|
Lot 3
|
Chapada do Piauí I Holding S.A.
|
8
|
Lot 4
|
Chapada do Piauí II Holding S.A.
|
7
|
Lot 5
|
Eólica Mangue Seco 2 Geradora e
|
1
|
Comercializadora de Energia Elétrica S.A.
|
|
|
Lot 6
|
Manaus Transmissora de Energia S.A.
|
1
|
|
Total
|
39
-
For Lot 1, 100% of the shares of Santa Vitória do Palmar Holding S.A. will be offered for sale, through the joint sale of the ownership interest held by Brave Winds Geradora S.A. in the percentage of 22% of the shares of this Company.
This Competitive Sale Procedure No. 01/2019 will be carried out under the Special Disinvestment Regime of Mixed Economy Companies that deals with Decree 9188/2017, whose Art. 7 §2 establishes that the economic-financial valuations of the offered assets will be confidential, except when required by your publicity under applicable corporate law.
The purpose of this transaction is to complete the sale of the remaining equity interests in Auction 01/2018, which took place on September 27, 2018, and is linked to the Business and Management Master Plan ("PDNG 2019/2023") - Sustainable Performance.
Additionally, Eletrobras informs that the registrations of the bidders interested in participating in the Procedure are expected to occur between July 30, 2019 and August 12, 2019. Further information will be available in the disclosure of Competitive Sale Procedure No. 01/2019, in the Company's website at www.eletrobras.com.
Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2019
Elvira Cavalcanti Presta
CFO and Investor Relations Officer
This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.