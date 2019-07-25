Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Relevant Fact - 07.25.19 - SPEs

RELEVANT FACT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Board of Directors authorized, on this date, the beginning of Competitive Sale Procedure No. 01/2019 ("Procedure") aiming at the sale of equity interests in 39 Special Purpose Entities - SPEs owned by the Company, grouped into 6 lots, as listed below:

Lot SPE Quantity Lot 1(*) Santa Vitória do Palmar Holding S.A. 18 Eólica Hermenegildo I S.A., Eólica Hermenegildo Lot 2 II S.A., Eólica Hermenegildo III S.A. and Eólica 4 Chuí IX S.A. Lot 3 Chapada do Piauí I Holding S.A. 8 Lot 4 Chapada do Piauí II Holding S.A. 7 Lot 5 Eólica Mangue Seco 2 Geradora e 1 Comercializadora de Energia Elétrica S.A. Lot 6 Manaus Transmissora de Energia S.A. 1 Total 39

For Lot 1, 100% of the shares of Santa Vitória do Palmar Holding S.A. will be offered for sale, through the joint sale of the ownership interest held by Brave Winds Geradora S.A. in the percentage of 22% of the shares of this Company.

This Competitive Sale Procedure No. 01/2019 will be carried out under the Special Disinvestment Regime of Mixed Economy Companies that deals with Decree 9188/2017, whose Art. 7 §2 establishes that the economic-financial valuations of the offered assets will be confidential, except when required by your publicity under applicable corporate law.

The purpose of this transaction is to complete the sale of the remaining equity interests in Auction 01/2018, which took place on September 27, 2018, and is linked to the Business and Management Master Plan ("PDNG 2019/2023") - Sustainable Performance.

Additionally, Eletrobras informs that the registrations of the bidders interested in participating in the Procedure are expected to occur between July 30, 2019 and August 12, 2019. Further information will be available in the disclosure of Competitive Sale Procedure No. 01/2019, in the Company's website at www.eletrobras.com.

Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2019

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer