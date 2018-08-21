Log in
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Relevant Fact - 08.20.18 - TST Decision

08/21/2018 | 12:27am CEST

RELEVANT FACT

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26

OPEN COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. ("Companhia" or "Eletrobras") hereby informs the shareholders and the market in general that, on June 5, 2018, by means of a Relevant Fact, it communicated the granting, by the Honorable Judge of the 49th Labor Court of Rio de Janeiro, as a matter of urgency, rendered in the case: 0100071 - 78.2018.5.01.0049, determining that the Company and the other Rés (Amazonas Distribuidora de Energia SA - "Amazonas Energia", Centrais Elétricas de Rondônia - "Ceron", Companhia de Electricidade do Acre - "Eletroacre", Companhia Energética de Alagoas - "Ceal" and Companhia Energética do Piauí - "Cepisa", refrain from proceeding with the privatization process, in order to present, individually or collectively, within a period of 90 (ninety) days, a study on the impact of privatization in the current employment contracts ".

On June 11, 2018, the Company informed, through a Relevant Fact, that the Federal Government had filed a request for suspension of security (file: 0002121-22.2018.5.01.0000) with the purpose of halting the anticipation of the trusteeship granted, having such request was accepted by the President of the Regional Labor Court of the 1st Region.

On August 16, 2018, the Special Branch of the Regional Labor Court of the 1st Region granted the Appeal filed by the plaintiffs, to reinstate the decision of the 49th Labor Court of Rio de Janeiro, as transcribed above, via a Relevant Fact, on August 17, 2018.

On this date, the President of the Superior Labor Court, in response to the request of the Federal Government, suspended the injunction granted by the 49th Labor Court of Rio de Janeiro, which had been reestablished by the Special Organ of the Regional Labor Court of the 1st Region, , thus, the auction of the Eletrobras distributors, except Companhia Energética de Alagoas (CEAL), in view of the decision rendered by Minister Ricardo Lewandowski of the Original Civil Action 3132.

Rio de Janeiro, August 20, 2018.

Armando Casado de Araujo CFO and Investor Relations Officer

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

NYSE

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 22:26:09 UTC
