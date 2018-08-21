Log in
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS SA (ADR) (EBR.B)

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS SA (ADR) (EBR.B)
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Relevant Fact - 08.21.18 - Eletrobras Nº 012018 Auction Notice Approval

08/21/2018 | 11:37am CEST

RELEVANT FACT

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") hereby informs the shareholders and the market in general, in addition to the Market Announcement released on August 14, 2018, that, on August 20, 2018, the Company's Board of Directors approved the Eletrobras No. 01/2018 Auction Notice for the sale of 71 equity interests in Special Purpose Companies (SPE), assembled in 18 lots, scheduled to be held at 10:00 am on September 27, 2018, at B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, at Rua XV de Novembro, No. 275 - São Paulo - SP. The call notice is available atwww.eletrobras.com.

The initiative to sell the stakes in SPEs is part of the "Financial Discipline" pillar, one of the five pillars established in the Company's Business and Management Master Plan for the 2018-2022 five-year period, approved by the Company's Board of Directors on December 15, 2017 and widely disclosed to the market through the Relevant Fact published on December 17, 2017 ("PDNG").

The purpose of this operation is to enable Eletrobras and its subsidiaries to reduce their financial leverage, reducing their Net Debt/EBITDA indicators to the levels usually practiced by the market.

Bank Credit Suisse was hired by Eletrobras to provide advisory services for the sale of the equity interests.

The Company will keep the market informed about the subject matter of this Relevant Fact.

Rio de Janeiro, August 21, 2018.

Armando Casado de Araujo CFO and Investor Relations Officer

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

NYSE

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 09:36:07 UTC
