Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Relevant Fact - 08.31.18 - CERON, BOA VISTA and ELETROACRE Auction

08/31/2018 | 05:57pm EDT

RELEVANT FACT

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26

OPEN COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. ("Company" or "Eletrobras") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, it was held today, on B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão S.A., a public session of the privatization auction of the companies named Companhia de Eletricidade do Acre (hereinafter referred to as "Eletroacre"), Centrais Elétricas de Rondônia S.A. (hereinafter referred to as "Ceron") and Boa Vista Energia S.A. (hereinafter referred to as "Boa Vista Energia"), which had the following results:

Companhia de Eletricidade do Acre (hereinafter referred to as "Eletroacre")

Approximately 87.61% (eighty-seven integers and sixty-one hundredths percent) of Eletroacre's total and voting capital stock were offered, in exchange for the payment of R$ 45,500.00 (forty-five thousand and five hundred reais) to Eletrobras.

Energisa S/A ("Energisa"), offered a Combined Discount Index in the Tariff Flexibility of 31.00, which means a 31% waiver of the PMSO tariff easing, 2.3% non-technical losses and debt tarif coverage of the Global Reversion Reserve ("RGR") of the designation period by approximately R$ 52.4 million. Energisa also committed to contribute approximately R$ 238.8 million in Eletroacre.

In addition, Eletrobras will be entitled to increase its holding in up to 30% of Eletroacre's total share capital within six months of the date of settlement of the transaction.

Centrais Elétricas de Rondônia S.A. (hereinafter referred to as "Ceron")

Approximately 90% (ninety percent) of the total and voting capital stock of Ceron was offered, in exchange for the payment of R$ 45,500.00 (forty-five thousand and five hundred reais) to Eletrobras.

Energisa S/A ("Energisa"), offered a Combined Discount Index of 21.00 in Tariff Flexibilization, which means the waiver of 21% of the PMSO tariff easing, 3.1% non-technical losses and debt tarif coverage of the Global Reversion Reserve ("RGR") of the designation period by approximately R$ 110.3 million. Energisa also committed to contribute approximately R$ 253.8 million in Ceron.

In addition, Eletrobras will be entitled to increase its holding in up to 30% of Ceron's total share capital within six months of the date of settlement of the transaction.

Boa Vista Energia S.A. (hereinafter referred to as "Boa Vista Energia")

Approximately 90% (ninety percent) of the total and voting capital stock of Boa Vista Energia was offered, in exchange for the payment of R$ 45,500.00 (forty-five thousand and five hundred reais) to Eletrobras.

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

NYSE

RELEVANT FACT

Consórcio Oliveira Energia ("Oliveira Energia") has offered a 0% (zero percent) Combined Discount Index for the tariff flexibility, which means that there was no waiver of the PMSO tariff easing, non-technical losses and tariff coverage of the debt with the Global Reversion Reserve ("RGR") of the designation period. Oliveira Energia also committed to contribute approximately R$ 176 million in Boa Vista Energia.

In addition, Eletrobras will be entitled to increase its holding in up to 30% of Boa Vista Energia total share capital within six months of the date of settlement of the transaction.

The privatization process of the aforementioned distribution companies is part of the Investment Partnerships Program (PPI) and Eletrobras Business and Management Master Plan for the period 2018-2022.

We will keep the market informed about the subject matter.

Rio de Janeiro, August 31, 2018.

Armando Casado de Araujo CFO and Investor Relations Officer

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

NYSE

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 21:56:09 UTC
