Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Relevant Fact - 09.27.18 - SPE Auction

09/27/2018 | 11:47pm CEST

RELEVANT FACT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

OPEN COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the public session of the auction of the sale of Eletrobras' and its subsidiaries' corporate interests in Specific Purpose Companies (SPEs) took place on B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão S.A. today. A total of 71 participations in 18 lots were auctioned, with the following results:

Lot C - Proposer Eólica Serra das Vacas Participações S.A., offered a proposal of R$ 66.719.887,07 for wind generation in the state of Pernambuco, representing goodwill of 0% on the minimum price of the lot indicated in the Auction Notice.

Lot F - Proposer J Malucelli Gerenciadora de Projetos e Análise de Risco LTDA., offered a proposal of R$ 171.301.564,75 for wind generation in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, representing goodwill of 0% on the minimum price of the lot indicated in the Auction Notice.

Lot H - Proposer Brenannd Energia S.A., offered a proposal of R$ 232.592.591,87 for wind generation in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, representing goodwill of 0% on the minimum price of the lot indicated in the Auction Notice.

Lot I - Proposer Equatorial Energia S.A., offered a proposal of R$ 277.484.856,19 for the Transmission in the states of Tocantins and Goiás, representing goodwill of 0% on the minimum price of the lot indicated in the Auction Notice.

Lot J - O Proposer Copel Geração e Transmissão S.A., offered a proposal of R$ 105.000.000,00 for the Transmission in the state of Paraná, representing goodwill of 20.35% on the minimum price of the lot indicated in the Auction Notice.

Lot K - Proposer Alupar Investimento S.A., offered a proposal of R$ 109.529.752,92 for the Transmission in the state of Mato Grosso, representing goodwill of 0% on the minimum price of the lot indicated in the Auction Notice.

Lot L - Proposer Taesa - Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A., offered a proposal of R$ 77.995.228,57 for the Transmission in the state of Mato Grosso, representing goodwill of 0% on the minimum price of the lot indicated in the Auction Notice.

Lot M - Proposer Alupar Investimento S.A., offered a proposal of R$ 78.375.909,74 for the Transmission in the state of Minas Gerais, representing goodwill of 0% on the minimum price of the lot indicated in the Auction Notice.

Lot N - Proposer Taesa - Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A., offered a proposal of R$ 39.888.097,51 for the Transmission in the states of Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul, representing goodwill of 0% on the minimum price of the lot indicated in the Auction Notice.

Lot O - Proposer Consórcio Olympus VI, offered a proposal of R$ 94.874.000,00 for the Transmission in the state of Mato Grosso, representing goodwill of 10% on the minimum price of the lot indicated in the Auction Notice.

Lot P - Proposer Taesa - Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A., offered a proposal of R$ 43.169.452,69 for the Transmission in the state of Minas Gerais, representing goodwill of 0% on the minimum price of the lot indicated in the Auction Notice.

EBR & EBR.B

NYSE

LISTED

The Lots A, B, D, E and G, related to wind power generation in states of Rio Grande do Sul, Piauí and Rio Grande do Norte, and lots Q and R, related to the transmission of electric energy in states of Goiás, Amapá and Pará, did not receive proposals.

Rio de Janeiro, September 27, 2018.

Armando Casado de Araujo

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com Address: Av. Presidente Vargas, 409 - 9º andar. 20071-003, Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Phone Number: (21) 2514-6333 / 4627

EBR & EBR.B

NYSE

LISTED

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 21:46:00 UTC
