CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS SA (ADR) (EBR.B)
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Relevant Fact - 10.16.18 - Draft-Bill

10/17/2018 | 04:08am CEST

RELEVANT FACT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Draft-Bill number 77/18 was rejected, by majority, by the Senate, on this date, and the Company is evaluating the effects of such rejection to the current business plan.

Rio de Janeiro, October 16, 2018.

Armando Casado de Araujo

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com Address: Av. Presidente Vargas, 409 -

andar. 20071-003, Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ NYSE

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

Phone Number: (21) 2514-6333 / 4627

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 02:07:05 UTC
