Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Relevant Fact - 10.17.18 -Stock Control Transfer

RELEVANT FACT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

OPEN COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in addition to the information disclosed by the Company in relevant fact and market announcement disclosed on July 26, 2018, as follows:

1. On this date, the compliance with all the conditions set forth in Auction Notice No. 2/2018-PPI/PND and its annexes ("Notice"), related to the bidding procedure in the auction mode ("Auction"), was verified for the granting of a public electricity distribution service concession, associated with the transfer of the shareholding control of Companhia Energética do Piauí ("CEPISA") to Equatorial Energia S.A ("Buyer"), as follows:

(a) the prior approval by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense - CADE ("CADE"), on August 27, 2018;

(b) the prior consent by National Electric Energy Agency - ANEEL ("ANEEL"), as published in the Official Gazette of the Federal Government on September 10, 2018;

(c) the realization by Eletrobras, through the shareholders' general meeting, held on September 26, 2018, of the conversion of debt into share capital, in the total amount of R$ 50,000.00 (fifty thousand reais), pursuant to Resolution CPPI No. 20/2017 and subsequent amendments;

(d) on this date, the financial settlement by the Buyer of the purchase of shares issued by CEPISA, the object of the Transaction, in the amount of R$ 50,000.00 (fifty thousand reais); and

(e) on this date and by the Buyer, the full payment of the remuneration due to B3, as the body responsible for the operationalization of the auction settlement.

2. In compliance with all the conditions of the Notice, Eletrobras transferred to the Buyer, on this date, common and preferred shares issued by CEPISA representing approximately 89.94% of its total share capital, pursuant to the Purchase and Sale Agreement of Shares and Other Covenants entered into between the Company and the Buyer ("Stock Purchase Agreement"). In addition to the Share Purchase and Sale Agreement, the Company also entered into, on this date, the CEPISA Shareholders' Agreement with Buyer;

3. We also inform that the Purchaser also made, on this date, the contribution of R$ 720,915,595.51 to CEPISA, as approved at CEPISA's Extraordinary General Meeting held, under the terms set forth in the Notice;

4. Pursuant to the Auction Notice and the Shareholders' Agreement concluded, Eletrobras is also entitled, within a period of six months from the present date, to increase its capital in CEPISA in order to increase its shareholding in up to 30% in the total share capital of said distribution company;

5. Considering all the foregoing, the Company informs that the privatization process of CEPISA has been completed.

Rio de Janeiro, October 17, 2018.

Armando Casado de Araujo

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.