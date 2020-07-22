Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.    ELET6   BRELETACNPB7

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.

(ELET6)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Brazil minister calls Eletrobras privatization a 'priority'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 05:25pm EDT

SAO PAULO, July 22 (Reuters) - Privatizing Brazilian state power company Eletrobras is a priority for the government, the energy minister said on Wednesday, the day after his ministry made public a request for funding to carry out the privatization process.

The privatization of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA , as the company is formally known, would require the approval of Congress and faces an uphill political battle. Still, the possibility has caused brief rallies in its shares in recent years.

In the documents released Tuesday, the Mines and Energy Ministry requested 4 billion reais ($781 million) in its 2021 budget to create a separate state firm to hold some vestigial Eletrobras assets, should it be privatized.

"Within the Pro-Brazil agenda, it's one of the priorities," Mines and Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque told journalists on Wednesday, referring to a federal government program to reignite growth amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. "It's a priority of the government."

($1 = 5.12 reais)

(Reporting Luciano Costa; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Brad Haynes and Leslie Adler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. -2.65% 39.33 End-of-day quote.2.85%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.65% 5.9212 Delayed Quote.35.36%
GOLD 1.53% 1871 Delayed Quote.19.82%
SILVER 2.83% 23.0025 Delayed Quote.11.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILE
05:25pBrazil minister calls Eletrobras privatization a 'priority'
RE
07/17CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Relevant Fact - 07.17.20 - Eletronuclear
PU
07/17CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 07.17.20 - Board Memb..
PU
07/17CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 07.17.20 - Shares
PU
07/14CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 07.14.20 - Amazonas G..
PU
07/14CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 07.14.20 - 2019 Annua..
PU
07/10CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 07.10.20 - Governance..
PU
07/09CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 07.09.20 - B3 Officia..
PU
06/25CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Distance Voting Ballot 178th EGM
PU
06/25CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Distance Voting Ballot 60th OGM
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 28 932 M 5 656 M 5 656 M
Net income 2020 7 081 M 1 384 M 1 384 M
Net Debt 2020 24 401 M 4 770 M 4 770 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
Yield 2020 4,06%
Capitalization 60 973 M 11 935 M 11 920 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 12 975
Free-Float 45,4%
Chart CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 52,37 BRL
Last Close Price 39,33 BRL
Spread / Highest target 57,4%
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilson Pinto Ferreira President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Guimarães Monforte Chairman
Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Vicente Falconi Campos Director
Mauro Gentile Rodrigues de Cunha Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.2.85%11 732
NEXTERA ENERGY14.11%135 250
ENEL S.P.A.17.79%97 317
IBERDROLA21.02%83 275
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-6.36%65 638
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-9.74%60 500
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group