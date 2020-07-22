Brazil minister calls Eletrobras privatization a 'priority'

SAO PAULO, July 22 (Reuters) - Privatizing Brazilian state
power company Eletrobras is a priority for the government, the
energy minister said on Wednesday, the day after his ministry
made public a request for funding to carry out the privatization
process.
The privatization of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA
, as the company is formally known, would require the
approval of Congress and faces an uphill political battle.
Still, the possibility has caused brief rallies in its shares in
recent years.
In the documents released Tuesday, the Mines and Energy
Ministry requested 4 billion reais ($781 million) in its 2021
budget to create a separate state firm to hold some vestigial
Eletrobras assets, should it be privatized.
"Within the Pro-Brazil agenda, it's one of the priorities,"
Mines and Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque told journalists on
Wednesday, referring to a federal government program to reignite
growth amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. "It's a priority of
the government."
($1 = 5.12 reais)
(Reporting Luciano Costa; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by
Brad Haynes and Leslie Adler)