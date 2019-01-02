Log in
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Brazil's Odebrecht to pay 161.9 million reais to Eletrobras in new leniency deal

01/02/2019 | 10:45am CET
The corporate logo of the Odebrecht SA construction conglomerate is pictured at its headquarters in Sao Paulo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian construction conglomerate Odebrecht SA has agreed to pay 161.9 million reais (£32.8 million) to Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras in a deal with authorities to help settle corruption allegations against it, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Eletrobras, as the state-run power holding company is known, said the payment refers to losses in relation to the construction of Santo Antonio and Belo Monte hydroelectric dams. In 2016, Odebrecht acknowledged in a leniency deal that it had bribed officials in a dozen countries to secure public works contracts.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, editing by Louise Heavens)

Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 35 375 M
EBIT 2018 4 496 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 35 264 M
Yield 2018 4,93%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,95x
EV / Sales 2019 2,16x
Capitalization 33 821 M
Chart CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS
Duration : Period :
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 28,5  BRL
Spread / Average Target 1,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Wilson Pinto Ferreira President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Guimarães Monforte Chairman
Armando Casado de Araújo Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Carlos Eduardo Rodrigues Pereira Director
José Pais Rangel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS0.00%8 725
DUKE ENERGY CORP0.00%61 521
IBERDROLA0.00%51 591
DOMINION ENERGY0.00%46 912
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.00%45 189
EXELON CORPORATION0.00%43 612
