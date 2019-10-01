Log in
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.

(ELET6)
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Announcement of Transaction with Related Party - 10.01.19 - Eletrobras CSC

10/01/2019 | 07:08pm EDT

ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRANSACTION WITH RELATED PARTY

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) in compliance with Annex 30-XXXIII of CVM Instruction No. 552, dated October 9, 2014, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general of the following related party transaction, realized on September 20, 2019:

Related Party Names

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. ("Eletrobras"), Furnas

Centrais Elétricas S/A ("Furnas"), Companhia Hidro Elétrica

Do São Francisco ("Chesf"), Eletrobras Termonuclear S.A

("Eletronuclear"), Centrais Eletricas Do Norte Do Brasil S/A

("Eletronorte"),

Eletrosul

Centrais

Eletricas

S/A.

("Eletrosul"), Amazonas Geracao e Transmissao de Energia

S.A ("Amazonas GT") and Companhia De Geração Térmica

De Energia Elétrica ("CGTEE").

Issuer Relationships

Controlled Companies

Date of the transaction

September 20, 2019

Object of the Agreement

Human Resources Sharing and Infrastructure Associated

with the Operation of the Eletrobras System Shared Services

Center.

Main Terms and Conditions

The CSC is organized in 4 Regional Units of the country,

North, Northeast, Southeast and South, having as scope the

following macroprocesses: Logistics, Accounting, Finance,

Procurement, Human Resources, Information Technology

and Infrastructure and General Services.

There are no financial charges related to the operation of the

CSC, nor adjustments and guarentees.

The agreement has a term of 60 (sixty) months from the

signature of all companies.

Maximum annual contract value: BRL 533,474,637.61 for all

companies mentioned in "Related Party Names".

Detailed justification of the reasons why

In Aneel Technical Note that previously approved the

the Company's

management

considers

operation of the CSC (Nº 08/2019, of January 23, 2019), the

that the transaction complied with

commutativity of the CSC operation was verified by the

commutative conditions or provides for

Regulatory Agent between the parties involved, since the

adequate compensatory payment.

sharing will be exclusively between companies of Eletrobras

System, with apportionment of expenses based on the

criteria defined by Aneel pursuant to Normative Resolution

Nº 699/2019.

Possible

participation

of

the

Costs will only be apportioned by the Eletrobras companies

counterparty, its partners or managers

participating in the CSC as mentioned above, without

in the decision process of the issuer's

financial advantage for the parties involved.

subsidiary regarding the transaction or

negotiation of the transaction as

representatives

of the

Company,

describing these interests.

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri

E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com

Address: Rua da Quitanda, 196 - 9º andar. 20091-005, Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Telefone: (21) 2514-6333 / 4627

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

ELET3 & ELET6

NYSE

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Rio de Janeiro, October 1, 2019.

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 23:07:03 UTC
