Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Announcement of Transaction with Related Party - 10.01.19 - Eletrobras CSC

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) in compliance with Annex 30-XXXIII of CVM Instruction No. 552, dated October 9, 2014, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general of the following related party transaction, realized on September 20, 2019:
Do São Francisco ("Chesf"), Eletrobras Termonuclear S.A
("Eletronuclear"), Centrais Eletricas Do Norte Do Brasil S/A
("Eletronorte"),
Eletrosul
Centrais
Eletricas
S/A.
("Eletrosul"), Amazonas Geracao e Transmissao de Energia
S.A ("Amazonas GT") and Companhia De Geração Térmica
De Energia Elétrica ("CGTEE").
Issuer Relationships
Controlled Companies
Date of the transaction
September 20, 2019
Object of the Agreement
Human Resources Sharing and Infrastructure Associated
with the Operation of the Eletrobras System Shared Services
Center.
Main Terms and Conditions
The CSC is organized in 4 Regional Units of the country,
North, Northeast, Southeast and South, having as scope the
following macroprocesses: Logistics, Accounting, Finance,
Procurement, Human Resources, Information Technology
and Infrastructure and General Services.
There are no financial charges related to the operation of the
CSC, nor adjustments and guarentees.
The agreement has a term of 60 (sixty) months from the
signature of all companies.
Maximum annual contract value: BRL 533,474,637.61 for all
companies mentioned in "Related Party Names".
Detailed justification of the reasons why
In Aneel Technical Note that previously approved the
the Company's
management
considers
operation of the CSC (Nº 08/2019, of January 23, 2019), the
that the transaction complied with
commutativity of the CSC operation was verified by the
commutative conditions or provides for
Regulatory Agent between the parties involved, since the
adequate compensatory payment.
sharing will be exclusively between companies of Eletrobras
System, with apportionment of expenses based on the
criteria defined by Aneel pursuant to Normative Resolution
Nº 699/2019.
Possible
participation
of
the
Costs will only be apportioned by the Eletrobras companies
counterparty, its partners or managers
participating in the CSC as mentioned above, without
in the decision process of the issuer's
financial advantage for the parties involved.
subsidiary regarding the transaction or
negotiation of the transaction as
representatives
of the
Company,
describing these interests.
EBR & EBR.B
LISTED
ELET3 & ELET6
NYSE
This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.
Rio de Janeiro, October 1, 2019.
Elvira Cavalcanti Presta
CFO and Investor Relations Officer
