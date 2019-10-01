Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.    ELET6   BRELETACNPB7

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.

(ELET6)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Announcement of Transaction with Related Party - 10.01.19 - Petrobras

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 06:28pm EDT

ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRANSACTION WITH RELATED PARTY

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) in compliance with Annex 30-XXXIII of CVM Instruction No. 552, dated October 9, 2014, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general of the following related party transaction, realized on September 20, 2019:

Related Party Names

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. ("Eletrobras") and Petróleo

Brasileiro S.A. ("Petrobras").

Issuer Relationships

Both companies ha the same shareholding controller, The

Federal Government.

Date of the transaction

September 20, 2019

Object of the Agreement

Pursuant to the related Party Transactions announcement,

issued on April 16, 2019, we hereby announce the execution

of amendments to the Debt Assumption Instruments and

Other Covenants (IADs), referring to the debts confessed in

2014 and 2018 by the Eletrobras System, as well as the

celebration of two autonomous IADs, between Eletrobras

(Debtor) and Petrobras (Creditor), as follows:

a. The Addendum to "IAD 2018-2" to: (i) adapt the

early maturity clause to the industry standard

clause replacing the obligation to present real

warraties; and (ii) segregate the portion of the 2014

Amazonas Distribuidora de Energia S.A. Debt

Confession Instrument (ICD) related to the supply

of oil (AmE Oil), in the amount of R$ 739 million, to

incorporate it into "IAD 2014 AmE Oil".

b. Amendments to "IADs 2014" (AmE Gas 2014, AmE

Oil 2014, Boa Vista 2014, Ceron 2014 and

Eletroacre 2014) to: (i) adapt the guarantee and

early maturity clauses to the market standard

clause to replace the obligation to submit real

guarantees; and (ii) segregate part of the AmE Gás

2014 and AmE Oil 2014 additives values into two

autonomous instruments.

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri

E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com

Address: Rua da Quitanda, 196 - 9º andar. 20091-005, Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Telefone: (21) 2514-6333 / 4627

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

ELET3 & ELET6

NYSE

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Main Terms and Conditions

i.

Replacement, in the IADs, of the guarantees provided

by Eletrobras for early maturity clauses similar to

those already assumed by Eletrobras in other recent

fundraising agreements, that is, aligned with those

practiced in the market, in order to protect the rights

of the creditor in the event of default by the debtor of

the principal obligations;

ii.

Redistribution of confessed debts in 2014 to 7

(seven) IADs to comply with the creditor's request to

facilitate the assignment of credit rights to a third

party;

iii.

Information on amounts payable to Petrobras is

presented in the 2018 Standardized Financial

Statements and the second quarter financial

information of 2019.

iv.

Consolidated view of the instruments entered into:

Instrument

Original Debt

Type of

confessed on

Instrument

IAD AmE

2014

Addendum

2014 Gás (1)

IAD AmE

2014

Autonomous

2014 Gás (2)

IAD AmE

2014

Addendum

2014 Oil (1)

IAD AmE

2014

Autonomous

2014 Oil (2)

IAD Boa Vista

2014

Addendum

IAD Ceron

2014

Addendum

IAD Eletroacre

2014

Addendum

IAD 2018-2

2018

Addendum

v.

Interest rates charged: IADs 2014: 100% of the Selic

Rate; IAD 2018-2: 124.75% of CDI. It is noteworthy

that the rates were not subject to change of the

Addendums.

Detailed justification of the reasons why

The conclusion of the amendments to IADs 2014 and IAD

the Company's management considers

2018-2 aims to make the clauses

of these instruments,

that the transaction complied with

especially regarding

the guarantee

and early maturity

commutative conditions or provides for

clauses, in line with the clauses that the market accepts to

adequate compensatory payment.

assume the credit risk of Eletrobras. Thus, the obligations of

Eletrobras, arising from the IADs signed, will not be

guaranteed by any type of real or personal guarantee.

It is also noteworthy that the negotiation of the additives

was conducted with due regard for transparency and

impartiality and was conducted without conflict of interest

and in compliance with market conditions.

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri

E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com

Address: Rua da Quitanda, 196 - 9º andar. 20091-005, Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Telefone: (21) 2514-6333 / 4627

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

ELET3 & ELET6

NYSE

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Possible participation of the counterparty, its partners or managers in the decision process of the issuer's

subsidiary regarding the transaction or N/A negotiation of the transaction as representatives of the Company,

describing these interests.

Rio de Janeiro, October 1, 2019.

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri

E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com

Address: Rua da Quitanda, 196 - 9º andar. 20091-005, Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Telefone: (21) 2514-6333 / 4627

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

ELET3 & ELET6

NYSE

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 22:27:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILE
07:08pCENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Announcement of Transaction with Related Pa..
PU
06:28pCENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Announcement of Transaction with Related Pa..
PU
09/30CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 09.30.2019 - Eletronu..
PU
09/27CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 09.27.19 - Outsourced..
PU
09/26CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Relevant Fact - 09.26.19 - CHESF TDG
PU
09/26CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 09.26.19 - Amazonas E..
PU
09/26CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 09.26.19 - TLD IE Mad..
PU
09/25CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 09.25.19 - Petrobras ..
PU
09/20CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 09.20.19 - Addendum P..
PU
09/18CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 09.18.19 - Ceal Optio..
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 31 613 M
EBIT 2019 7 289 M
Net income 2019 5 399 M
Debt 2019 38 007 M
Yield 2019 2,03%
P/E ratio 2019 10,4x
P/E ratio 2020 10,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,94x
EV / Sales2020 2,84x
Capitalization 54 806 M
Chart CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 38,98  BRL
Last Close Price 41,46  BRL
Spread / Highest target 17,0%
Spread / Average Target -5,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilson Pinto Ferreira President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Guimarães Monforte Chairman
Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Carlos Eduardo Rodrigues Pereira Director
José Pais Rangel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.49.63%13 153
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.34.04%111 626
ENEL S.P.A.34.54%75 948
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.08%69 844
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.13.41%66 608
IBERDROLA35.88%66 145
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group