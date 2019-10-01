Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Announcement of Transaction with Related Party - 10.01.19 - Petrobras

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) in compliance with Annex 30-XXXIII of CVM Instruction No. 552, dated October 9, 2014, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general of the following related party transaction, realized on September 20, 2019:
Related Party Names
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. ("Eletrobras") and Petróleo
Brasileiro S.A. ("Petrobras").
Issuer Relationships
Both companies ha the same shareholding controller, The
Federal Government.
Date of the transaction
September 20, 2019
Object of the Agreement
Pursuant to the related Party Transactions announcement,
issued on April 16, 2019, we hereby announce the execution
of amendments to the Debt Assumption Instruments and
Other Covenants (IADs), referring to the debts confessed in
2014 and 2018 by the Eletrobras System, as well as the
celebration of two autonomous IADs, between Eletrobras
(Debtor) and Petrobras (Creditor), as follows:
a. The Addendum to "IAD 2018-2" to: (i) adapt the
early maturity clause to the industry standard
clause replacing the obligation to present real
warraties; and (ii) segregate the portion of the 2014
Amazonas Distribuidora de Energia S.A. Debt
Confession Instrument (ICD) related to the supply
of oil (AmE Oil), in the amount of R$ 739 million, to
incorporate it into "IAD 2014 AmE Oil".
b. Amendments to "IADs 2014" (AmE Gas 2014, AmE
Oil 2014, Boa Vista 2014, Ceron 2014 and
Eletroacre 2014) to: (i) adapt the guarantee and
early maturity clauses to the market standard
clause to replace the obligation to submit real
guarantees; and (ii) segregate part of the AmE Gás
2014 and AmE Oil 2014 additives values into two
autonomous instruments.
Internet:www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri
E-mail:ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com
Address: Rua da Quitanda, 196 - 9º andar. 20091-005, Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Telefone: (21) 2514-6333 / 4627
EBR & EBR.B
LISTED
ELET3 & ELET6
NYSE
This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.
Main Terms and Conditions
i.
Replacement, in the IADs, of the guarantees provided
by Eletrobras for early maturity clauses similar to
those already assumed by Eletrobras in other recent
fundraising agreements, that is, aligned with those
practiced in the market, in order to protect the rights
of the creditor in the event of default by the debtor of
the principal obligations;
ii.
Redistribution of confessed debts in 2014 to 7
(seven) IADs to comply with the creditor's request to
facilitate the assignment of credit rights to a third
party;
iii.
Information on amounts payable to Petrobras is
presented in the 2018 Standardized Financial
Statements and the second quarter financial
information of 2019.
iv.
Consolidated view of the instruments entered into:
Instrument
Original Debt
Type of
confessed on
Instrument
IAD AmE
2014
Addendum
2014 Gás (1)
IAD AmE
2014
Autonomous
2014 Gás (2)
IAD AmE
2014
Addendum
2014 Oil (1)
IAD AmE
2014
Autonomous
2014 Oil (2)
IAD Boa Vista
2014
Addendum
IAD Ceron
2014
Addendum
IAD Eletroacre
2014
Addendum
IAD 2018-2
2018
Addendum
v.
Interest rates charged: IADs 2014: 100% of the Selic
Rate; IAD 2018-2: 124.75% of CDI. It is noteworthy
that the rates were not subject to change of the
Addendums.
Detailed justification of the reasons why
The conclusion of the amendments to IADs 2014 and IAD
the Company's management considers
2018-2 aims to make the clauses
of these instruments,
that the transaction complied with
especially regarding
the guarantee
and early maturity
commutative conditions or provides for
clauses, in line with the clauses that the market accepts to
adequate compensatory payment.
assume the credit risk of Eletrobras. Thus, the obligations of
Eletrobras, arising from the IADs signed, will not be
guaranteed by any type of real or personal guarantee.
It is also noteworthy that the negotiation of the additives
was conducted with due regard for transparency and
impartiality and was conducted without conflict of interest
and in compliance with market conditions.
Possible participation of the counterparty, its partners or managers in the decision process of the issuer's
subsidiary regarding the transaction or N/A negotiation of the transaction as representatives of the Company,
describing these interests.
Rio de Janeiro, October 1, 2019.
Elvira Cavalcanti Presta
CFO and Investor Relations Officer
