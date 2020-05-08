Log in
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.

(ELET6)
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Corporate Events Calendar 2020

05/08/2020

CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR

Corporate Name

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobras

Home Office address

Rua da Quitanda, 196 - 23th floor

Website

www.eletrobras.com

Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta

Investor Relations Director

E-mail: df@eletrobras.com

Phone: 55 (21) 2514-6431

Fax: 55 (21) 2514-5714

Paula Prado Rodrigues Couto

Investor Relations Officer

E-mail: paula.rodrigues@eletrobras.com

Phone: 55 (21) 2514-4637

Fax: 55 (21) 2514-5964

In 2020, the company's legal subjects are going to

Newspapers where the shareholding

be published on the following newspapers:

acts are published

Correio Braziliense - Brasília, O

Globo and Valor

Econômico.

Annual Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements, for the year

ended December 31, 2019

EVENT

DATE

Disclosure to Shareholders CVM/B3/SEC/NYSE/Madri

03/27/2020

Disclosure via Newspaper

04/20/2020

Standardized Financial Statements - DFP, for the year ended December 31, 2019

EVENT

DATE

Disclosure to Shareholders CVM/ B3/SEC/NYSE/Madri

03/27/2020

Form 20-F 2019

EVENT

DATE

Filling on SEC and Disclosure in the website of NYSE/Madrid

05/19/2020

Annual Information (Resolution 480-CVM), for the year

EVENT

DATE

Disclosure in the website of CVM/B3

05/28/2020

Quarterly Financial Information

EVENT

DATE

Regarding 1st Quarter

05/19/2020

Regarding 2nd Quarter

08/12/2020

Regarding 3rd Quarter

11/11/2020

1

Ordinary Stockholders Meeting

EVENT

DATE

Disclosure of the Administration Proposal in the website of CVM/

06/30/2020

B3/SEC/NYSE/Madrid

(to be confirmed)

OGM Call Notice in the website of CVM/B3/SEC/NYSE/Madrid

06/30/2020

(to be confirmed)

Publication of the Announcement to Shareholders

03/31/2020

(to be confirmed)

Annual Shareholders Meeting

07/31/2020

(to be confirmed)

Disclosure of the main deliberations of the Annual Shareholders Meeting in the

07/31/2020

website of CVM/B3/SEC/NYSE/Madrid

(to be confirmed)

Disclosure of the Minutes of the Annual Shareholders Meeting in the website to

08/11/2020

CVM/B3/SEC/NYSE/Madrid

(to be confirmed)

Public meeting with analysts/investors

EVENT

DATE

Public meeting with analysts (Apimec São Paulo) at 04:00 pm.

08/17/2020

Conference Call

EVENT

DATE

Conference Call at 02:30 pm - Brasília time (presentation of the financial

statements - December 2020). The access number will be announced through

03/30/2020

the site and specific Announcement

Conference Call at 02:30 pm - Brasília time (presentation of the financial

statements - March 2020). The access number will be announced through the

05/20/2020

site and specific Announcement

Conference Call at 02:30 pm - Brasília time (presentation of the financial

statements - June 2020). The access number will be announced through the

08/13/2020

site and specific Announcement

Conference Call at 02:30 pm - Brasília time (presentation of the financial

statements - September 2020). The access number will be announced

11/12/2020

through the site and specific Announcement

2

Board of Directors meetings held

EVENT

DATE

Board of Directors meeting. Subject: to deliberate on the approval of the Financial

03/27/2020

Statements) 2019

Submission of Board of Directors Minutes of Meeting the Financial Statements 2020

04/08/2020

Board of Directors meeting. Subject: to deliberate on the approval Form 20-F

05/19/2020

Submission of Board of Directors Minutes of Meeting Form 20-F

05/28/2020

Board of Directors meeting. Subject: to deliberate on the approval of the 1st Quarter

05/19/2020

2020

Submission of Board of Directors Minutes of Meeting 1st Quarter 2020

05/28/2020

Board of Directors meeting. Subject: to deliberate on the approval of Reference

05/28/2020

Form

Submission of Board of Directors Minutes of Meeting of Reference Form

06/08/2020

Board of Directors meeting. Subject: to deliberate on the approval of 2nd Quarter

08/12/2020

2020

Submission of Board of Directors Minutes of Meeting of 2nd Quarter 2020

08/21/2020

Board of Directors meeting. Subject: to deliberate on the approval of 3nd Quarter

11/11/2020

2020

Submission of Board of Directors Minutes of Meeting of 3nd Quarter 2020

11/19/2020

3

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 22:53:06 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2020 30 267 M
EBIT 2020 8 647 M
Net income 2020 5 900 M
Debt 2020 32 644 M
Yield 2020 5,40%
P/E ratio 2020 7,79x
P/E ratio 2021 6,00x
EV / Sales2020 2,26x
EV / Sales2021 2,06x
Capitalization 35 755 M
Chart CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 49,76  BRL
Last Close Price 25,40  BRL
Spread / Highest target 144%
Spread / Average Target 95,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilson Pinto Ferreira President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Guimarães Monforte Chairman
Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Carlos Eduardo Rodrigues Pereira Director
José Pais Rangel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.1.60%5 898
NEXTERA ENERGY-7.30%109 872
ENEL S.P.A.-12.50%67 833
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-5.70%65 546
IBERDROLA-1.38%61 276
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-11.95%58 950
