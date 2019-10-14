Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Call Notice 175th EGM
MINISTRY OF MINES AND ENERGY
CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRAS
(Publicly-held company)
CNPJ No. 00.001.180/0001-26
CALL NOTICE
175th Extraordinary General Meeting
The company hereby convenes the Shareholders of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A - Eletrobras ("Company") to meet at the Company's Headquarters, in Brasília, Distrito Federal, Setor Comercial Norte, Quadra 06, Conjunto A, Bloco A, 6th floor, parte, Ed. Venâncio 3000, Asa Norte, ZIP CODE 70716-900, on November 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Extraordinary General Meeting to deliberate on the following Agenda:
1. To resolve on the management proposal to increase the Company's capital, by private subscription, up to the amount of BRL 9,987,786,560.33 (Nine Billion, Nine Hundred and Eight- Seven Million, Seven Hundred and Eight Six Thousand, Five Hundred and Sixty Brazilian Reais and Thirty-Three Cents), through issuance of new common shares, at the unit price of BRL 35.72 (Thirty-Five Brazilian Reais and Seventy-Two Cents) for the new common shares and the issuance of new class "B" preferred shares, at the unit price of BRL 37.50 (Thirty-Seven Brazilian Reais and Fifty Cents) for the new class "B" preferred shares, all new book-entry shares with no par value, pursuant to Articles 170 and 171 of Law No. 6.404/76 - Corporations Law, and the minimum amount of BRL 4,054,016,419.37 (Four Billion, Fifty-Four Million, Sixteen Thousand, Four Hundred and Nineteen Brazilian Reais and Thirty-Seven Cents) will be subscribed and paid in by the controlling shareholder, the Federal Government, through the capitalization of credits held against the Company arising from Advances for Future Capital Increase.
Pursuant to paragraph one of article 126 of the Corporations Law and the decision no. 1 of the CVM Board in CVM case RJ-2014/3578, on November 4, 2014, a shareholder may be represented at the general meeting: (i) if by an individual, by an attorney-in-fact appointed less than 1 (one) year ago (which is a shareholder, manager of the Company or attorney duly registered under the Brazilian Bar Association); (ii) if by a legal entity, by its legal representatives or by an attorney-in-fact appointed in accordance with its Corporate Articles and in accordance with the Brazilian Civil Code; and (iii) if by an investment fund, by its trustee and/or manager, or by an attorney-in-fact appointed in accordance with its corporate documents and in accordance with the Brazilian Civil Code rules.
Subject to the procedures set forth in CVM Instruction 481, of December 17, 2009, as amended ("CVM Instruction 481"), in the Company's Reference Form and the instructions contained in the Management Proposal for the General Meeting hereby called, the shareholder may exercise the right to vote by completing and delivering the distance voting ballot ("Voting Ballot") made available by the Company at the Company's websites (www.eletrobras.com/ir) and that of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM (www.cvm.gov.br).
For participation in person, the Shareholder or its legal representative, in order to ensure admission to the Extraordinary General Meeting, pursuant to Article 5 of CVM Instruction 481, shall submit the following documents:
Official ID card with photo;
Authenticated copy of the updated Articles (Articles of Incorporation or
Consolidation), in the case of a legal entity;
Original with certified signature or authenticated copy of power of
attorney granted by shareholder;
Original copy of the extract of equity position provided by the depositary
institution or custodian, identifying its status as a shareholder, at the most, dated 02 (two)
days before the date of holding the Extraordinary General Meeting. In the case of
investment funds, in addition to the documents above, accordingly, the representative shall
prove that it is a trustee of the fund or an attorney-in-fact duly appointed by such party,
pursuant to the provisions of the applicable laws.
In the case of foreign legal entities, the documentation proving the powers of representation shall be translated into Portuguese by a sworn translator, and registered with the competent notary public, in addition to undergoing notarization and consularization. However, under the terms of the Convention Abolishing the Requirement of Legalization for Foreign Public Documents, of October 5, 1961, enacted by Decree No. 8660, dated January 29, 2016, the Company shall dispense with consularization of foreign documents issued in countries that are signatories to that convention, provided that its apostille is evidenced.
Pursuant to the first paragraph of article 19 of the Corporate Bylaws, it is requested that the delivery of the documents evidencing the condition of shareholder and its representation occurs up to 72 (seventy-two) hours before the Extraordinary General Meeting hereby called, in the Investor Relations Department - DFR, Market Relations Department - DFRM, Quitanda Street, nº. 196 - 9th floor, ZIP CODE: 20.091-005, in the city of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, during the time from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The shareholders who attend it, presenting the required documentation, shall participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting summoned hereunder.
Resolutions at the Extraordinary General Meeting now convened shall be passed by a majority of votes, and each shareholder's vote shall be proportional to its equity interest in the Company's capital.
The shareholders shall have access, at the Investor Relations Superintendence - DFR, Market Relations Department - DFRM, at Quitanda Street, nº. 196 - 9th floor, ZIP CODE: 20.091-005, in the city of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, and at the websites of the Company (www.eletrobras.com/ir), of the Securities Commission - CVM (www.cvm.gov.br) and B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br), to the entire documentation connected to the business which shall be deliberated at the Extraordinary General Meeting, under the terms of the Corporations Act and CVM Instruction 481.
