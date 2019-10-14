Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Call Notice 175th EGM

MINISTRY OF MINES AND ENERGY

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRAS

(Publicly-held company)

CNPJ No. 00.001.180/0001-26

CALL NOTICE

175th Extraordinary General Meeting

The company hereby convenes the Shareholders of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A - Eletrobras ("Company") to meet at the Company's Headquarters, in Brasília, Distrito Federal, Setor Comercial Norte, Quadra 06, Conjunto A, Bloco A, 6th floor, parte, Ed. Venâncio 3000, Asa Norte, ZIP CODE 70716-900, on November 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Extraordinary General Meeting to deliberate on the following Agenda:

1. To resolve on the management proposal to increase the Company's capital, by private subscription, up to the amount of BRL 9,987,786,560.33 (Nine Billion, Nine Hundred and Eight- Seven Million, Seven Hundred and Eight Six Thousand, Five Hundred and Sixty Brazilian Reais and Thirty-Three Cents), through issuance of new common shares, at the unit price of BRL 35.72 (Thirty-Five Brazilian Reais and Seventy-Two Cents) for the new common shares and the issuance of new class "B" preferred shares, at the unit price of BRL 37.50 (Thirty-Seven Brazilian Reais and Fifty Cents) for the new class "B" preferred shares, all new book-entry shares with no par value, pursuant to Articles 170 and 171 of Law No. 6.404/76 - Corporations Law, and the minimum amount of BRL 4,054,016,419.37 (Four Billion, Fifty-Four Million, Sixteen Thousand, Four Hundred and Nineteen Brazilian Reais and Thirty-Seven Cents) will be subscribed and paid in by the controlling shareholder, the Federal Government, through the capitalization of credits held against the Company arising from Advances for Future Capital Increase.

Pursuant to paragraph one of article 126 of the Corporations Law and the decision no. 1 of the CVM Board in CVM case RJ-2014/3578, on November 4, 2014, a shareholder may be represented at the general meeting: (i) if by an individual, by an attorney-in-fact appointed less than 1 (one) year ago (which is a shareholder, manager of the Company or attorney duly registered under the Brazilian Bar Association); (ii) if by a legal entity, by its legal representatives or by an attorney-in-fact appointed in accordance with its Corporate Articles and in accordance with the Brazilian Civil Code; and (iii) if by an investment fund, by its trustee and/or manager, or by an attorney-in-fact appointed in accordance with its corporate documents and in accordance with the Brazilian Civil Code rules.

Subject to the procedures set forth in CVM Instruction 481, of December 17, 2009, as amended ("CVM Instruction 481"), in the Company's Reference Form and the instructions contained in the Management Proposal for the General Meeting hereby called, the shareholder may exercise the right to vote by completing and delivering the distance voting ballot ("Voting Ballot") made available by the Company at the Company's websites (www.eletrobras.com/ir) and that of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM (www.cvm.gov.br).

For participation in person, the Shareholder or its legal representative, in order to ensure admission to the Extraordinary General Meeting, pursuant to Article 5 of CVM Instruction 481, shall submit the following documents: