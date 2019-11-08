Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Clarification Note

CLARIFICATION NOTE

Free Translation

Regarding the information conveyed in a report today, Norte Energia, entrepreneur of the Belo Monte Hydroelectric Power Plant, provides the following clarifications:

There are absolutely no risks or design errors at the Belo Monte HPP, and there is definitely no uncertainty about the safety of the structures that make up the largest 100% Brazilian hydroelectric dam.

The Belo Monte Plant is a venture whose technical characteristics comply with all technical design standards and industry best practices, with certified quality and safety of structures. The development of the project, a water-powered plant, respected the important balance between the power generation potential of the Xingu River and the socio-environmental conservation of the region.

water-powered plant, respected the important balance between the power generation potential of the Xingu River and the socio-environmental conservation of the region. The hydroelectric works exactly as it was designed to meet hydraulic criteria that, in the context of environmental licensing, require that the level of the reservoir formed for power generation remains constant.

As may occur in all hydroelectric plants during the dry season, the outflow of the reservoir may be greater than the inflow. At these times of the dry season, the flow of the Xingu River is naturally reduced. Because of this, operational measures are taken to restore the reservoir quota.

Contrary to what the report states, this reservoir operation maneuver poses no risk to the safety of the structures that make up the hydroelectric complex, as well as to people and the environment.

The Belo Monte Plant is periodically inspected by regulators in the procedures related to the safety of its dams and dams.

The Company reiterates that it has been strictly complying with the commitments established under the Belo Monte HPP environmental concession and licensing, including the safety of dams.