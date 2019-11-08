Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.    ELET6   BRELETACNPB7

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.

(ELET6)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Clarification Note

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 07:20pm EST

CLARIFICATION NOTE

Free Translation

Regarding the information conveyed in a report today, Norte Energia, entrepreneur of the Belo Monte Hydroelectric Power Plant, provides the following clarifications:

  • There are absolutely no risks or design errors at the Belo Monte HPP, and there is definitely no uncertainty about the safety of the structures that make up the largest 100% Brazilian hydroelectric dam.
  • The Belo Monte Plant is a venture whose technical characteristics comply with all technical design standards and industry best practices, with certified quality and safety of structures. The development of the project, a water-powered plant, respected the important balance between the power generation potential of the Xingu River and the socio-environmental conservation of the region.
  • The hydroelectric works exactly as it was designed to meet hydraulic criteria that, in the context of environmental licensing, require that the level of the reservoir formed for power generation remains constant.
  • As may occur in all hydroelectric plants during the dry season, the outflow of the reservoir may be greater than the inflow. At these times of the dry season, the flow of the Xingu River is naturally reduced. Because of this, operational measures are taken to restore the reservoir quota.
  • Contrary to what the report states, this reservoir operation maneuver poses no risk to the safety of the structures that make up the hydroelectric complex, as well as to people and the environment.
  • The Belo Monte Plant is periodically inspected by regulators in the procedures related to the safety of its dams and dams.

The Company reiterates that it has been strictly complying with the commitments established under the Belo Monte HPP environmental concession and licensing, including the safety of dams.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2019 00:18:59 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILE
07:20pCENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Clarification Note
PU
07:20pCENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Market Announcement - 11.08.19 - Belo Mon..
PU
11/07CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Market Announcement - 11.07.19 - Relevant..
PU
11/06CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Market Announcement - 11.06.19 - Capital ..
PU
11/06CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. : quaterly earnings release
11/05CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Relevant Fact - 11.05.19 - Bill
PU
11/04CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Relevant Fact - 11.04.19 - Bill
PU
11/01CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Relevant Fact - 11.01.2019 - Extremoz
PU
10/31CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Market Announcement - 10.31.19 - CHESF TD..
PU
10/31CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Comunicado ao Mercado - 31.10.19 - CHESF ..
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 29 236 M
EBIT 2019 4 776 M
Net income 2019 6 118 M
Debt 2019 29 126 M
Yield 2019 2,04%
P/E ratio 2019 9,39x
P/E ratio 2020 9,77x
EV / Sales2019 2,88x
EV / Sales2020 2,75x
Capitalization 55 001 M
Chart CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 41,65  BRL
Last Close Price 41,32  BRL
Spread / Highest target 33,1%
Spread / Average Target 0,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilson Pinto Ferreira President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Guimarães Monforte Chairman
Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Carlos Eduardo Rodrigues Pereira Director
José Pais Rangel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.44.69%13 543
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.30.88%111 192
ENEL S.P.A.36.99%77 655
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION8.18%68 022
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.13.27%66 621
SOUTHERN COMPANY40.82%64 864
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group