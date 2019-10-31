Log in
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Comunicado ao Mercado - 31.10.19 - CHESF TDG

0
10/31/2019 | 08:17pm EDT

COMUNICADO AO MERCADO

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

COMPANHIA ABERTA

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Companhia" ou "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6;

NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) informa aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral, em complemento ao Fato Relevante divulgado em 26 de setembro de 2019, que a Assembleia Geral Extraordinária de acionistas da Sociedade de Propósito Específico ("SPE") Transmissora Delmiro Gouveia S.A. ("TDG"), ocorrida nesta data, aprovou as seguintes operações:

  • Capitalização dos Adiantamentos para Futuro Aumento de Capital (AFACs) realizados pela Chesf, no valor histórico de R$ 101 milhões, passando a ter participação de 72,31% enquanto a ATP Engenharia Ltda (atual Future ATP Serviços de Engenharia Consultiva) ("ATP") deterá 27,69%; e
  • Aquisição, concomitante, pela Chesf, da participação acionária da ATP na TDG pelo valor de R$ 34 milhões, tornando-se assim sua controladora integral.

Informamos ainda que estão em andamento as providências de obtenção das anuências necessárias para a incorporação da TDG pela Chesf, em especial junto ao Ministério da Economia, Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica ("CADE") e Agência Nacional de Energia Elétrica ("Aneel").

A Companhia manterá o mercado informado acerca da incorporação acima mencionada, ressaltando que tal providência está em linha com o Plano Diretor de Negócio e Gestão 2019/2023 ("PDNG") visando a simplificação das estruturas societárias do Sistema Eletrobras.

Rio de Janeiro, 31 de outubro de 2019

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

Diretora Financeira e de Relações com Investidores

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri

E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com

Address: Rua da Quitanda - 9th floor. 20090-070,Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Phone Number: (21) 2514-6333 /4627

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

ELET3 & ELET6

NYSE

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 00:16:08 UTC
