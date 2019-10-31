Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Comunicado ao Mercado - 31.10.19 - CHESF TDG

NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) informa aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral, em complemento ao Fato Relevante divulgado em 26 de setembro de 2019, que a Assembleia Geral Extraordinária de acionistas da Sociedade de Propósito Específico ("SPE") Transmissora Delmiro Gouveia S.A. ("TDG"), ocorrida nesta data, aprovou as seguintes operações:
Capitalização dos Adiantamentos para Futuro Aumento de Capital (AFACs) realizados pela Chesf, no valor histórico de R$ 101 milhões, passando a ter participação de 72,31% enquanto a ATP Engenharia Ltda (atual Future ATP Serviços de Engenharia Consultiva) ("ATP") deterá 27,69%; e
Aquisição, concomitante, pela Chesf, da participação acionária da ATP na TDG pelo valor de R$ 34 milhões, tornando-se assim sua controladora integral.
Informamos ainda que estão em andamento as providências de obtenção das anuências necessárias para a incorporação da TDG pela Chesf, em especial junto ao Ministério da Economia, Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica ("CADE") e Agência Nacional de Energia Elétrica ("Aneel").
A Companhia manterá o mercado informado acerca da incorporação acima mencionada, ressaltando que tal providência está em linha com o Plano Diretor de Negócio e Gestão 2019/2023 ("PDNG") visando a simplificação das estruturas societárias do Sistema Eletrobras.
Rio de Janeiro, 31 de outubro de 2019
Elvira Cavalcanti Presta
Diretora Financeira e de Relações com Investidores
