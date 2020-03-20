Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Corporate Events Calendar 2020

Board of Directors meetings held

EVENT DATE

Board of Directors meeting. Subject: to deliberate on the approval of the Financial 03/27/2020

Statements) 2019

Submission of Board of Directors Minutes of Meeting the Financial Statements 2020 04/08/2020

Board of Directors meeting. Subject: to deliberate on the approval Form 20-F 04/29/2020

Submission of Board of Directors Minutes of Meeting Form 20-F 05/11/2020

Board of Directors meeting. Subject: to deliberate on the approval of the 1st Quarter 05/11/2020

2020

Submission of Board of Directors Minutes of Meeting 1st Quarter 2020 05/20/2020

Board of Directors meeting. Subject: to deliberate on the approval of Reference 05/28/2020

Form

Submission of Board of Directors Minutes of Meeting of Reference Form 06/08/2020

Board of Directors meeting. Subject: to deliberate on the approval of 2nd Quarter 08/12/2020

2020

Submission of Board of Directors Minutes of Meeting of 2nd Quarter 2020 08/21/2020

Board of Directors meeting. Subject: to deliberate on the approval of 3nd Quarter 11/11/2020

2020