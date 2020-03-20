Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Corporate Events Calendar 2020

|
|
CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Name
|
|
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobras
|
|
Home Office address
|
|
Rua da Quitanda, 196 - 23th floor
|
|
|
Website
|
|
www.eletrobras.com
|
|
|
|
|
Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta
|
|
|
Investor Relations Director
|
|
E-mail: df@eletrobras.com
|
|
|
|
Phone: 55 (21) 2514-6431
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fax: 55 (21) 2514-5714
|
|
|
|
|
Paula Prado Rodrigues Couto
|
|
|
Investor Relations Officer
|
|
E-mail: paula.rodrigues@eletrobras.com
|
|
|
Phone: 55 (21) 2514-4637
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fax: 55 (21) 2514-5964
|
|
|
|
|
In 2020, the company's legal subjects are going to
|
|
Newspapers where the shareholding
|
|
be published on the following newspapers:
|
|
acts are published
|
|
Correio Braziliense - Brasília, O
|
Globo and Valor
|
|
|
Econômico.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements, for the year
|
|
ended December 31, 2019
|
|
|
EVENT
|
|
DATE
|
|
Disclosure to Shareholders CVM/B3/SEC/NYSE/Madri
|
03/27/2020
|
|
Disclosure via Newspaper
|
|
04/15/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Standardized Financial Statements - DFP, for the year ended December 31, 2019
|
|
EVENT
|
|
DATE
|
|
Disclosure to Shareholders CVM/ B3/SEC/NYSE/Madri
|
03/27/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Form 20-F 2019
|
|
|
EVENT
|
|
DATE
|
|
Filling on SEC and Disclosure in the website of NYSE/Madrid
|
04/29/2020
|
|
|
|
|
Annual Information (Resolution 480-CVM), for the year
|
|
|
EVENT
|
|
DATE
|
|
Disclosure in the website of CVM/B3
|
|
05/28/2020
|
|
|
|
|
Quarterly Financial Information
|
|
|
EVENT
|
|
DATE
|
|
Regarding 1st Quarter
|
|
05/11/2020
|
|
Regarding 2nd Quarter
|
|
08/12/2020
|
|
Regarding 3rd Quarter
|
|
11/11/2020
1
Ordinary Stockholders Meeting
|
|
|
EVENT
|
|
DATE
|
|
|
Disclosure of the Administration Proposal in the website of CVM/
|
03/27/2020
|
|
|
|
B3/SEC/NYSE/Madrid
|
|
|
|
|
|
OGM Call Notice in the website of CVM/B3/SEC/NYSE/Madrid
|
|
03/27/2020
|
|
|
|
Publication of the Announcement to Shareholders
|
|
03/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Annual Shareholders Meeting
|
|
04/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Disclosure of the main deliberations of the Annual Shareholders Meeting in the
|
04/30/2020
|
|
|
|
website of CVM/B3/SEC/NYSE/Madrid
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclosure of the Minutes of the Annual Shareholders Meeting in the website to
|
05/12/2020
|
|
|
|
CVM/B3/SEC/NYSE/Madrid
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Public meeting with analysts/investors
|
|
|
|
|
EVENT
|
|
|
DATE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
From 04/13/2020,
|
|
Road show - United States
|
|
04/14/2020 and
|
|
|
|
|
|
04/17/2020
|
|
|
Public meeting with analysts (Apimec São Paulo) at 04:00 pm.
|
|
08/17/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Conference Call
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EVENT
|
|
DATE
|
|
|
|
|
Conference Call at 02:30 pm - Brasília time (presentation of the financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
statements - December 2020). The access number will be announced through
|
03/30/2020
|
|
|
|
|
the site and specific Announcement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Conference Call at 02:30 pm - Brasília time (presentation of the financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
statements - March 2020). The access number will be announced through the
|
05/12/2020
|
|
|
|
|
site and specific Announcement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Conference Call at 02:30 pm - Brasília time (presentation of the financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
statements - June 2020). The access number will be announced through the
|
08/13/2020
|
|
|
|
|
site and specific Announcement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Conference Call at 02:30 pm - Brasília time (presentation of the financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
statements - September 2020). The access number will be announced
|
11/12/2020
|
|
|
|
|
through the site and specific Announcement
|
|
|
2
Board of Directors meetings held
|
|
EVENT
|
|
|
DATE
|
|
|
Board of Directors meeting. Subject: to deliberate on the approval of the Financial
|
03/27/2020
|
|
|
Statements) 2019
|
|
|
|
Submission of Board of Directors Minutes of Meeting the Financial Statements 2020
|
04/08/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Board of Directors meeting. Subject: to deliberate on the approval Form 20-F
|
04/29/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Submission of Board of Directors Minutes of Meeting Form 20-F
|
05/11/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Board of Directors meeting. Subject: to deliberate on the approval of the 1st Quarter
|
05/11/2020
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Submission of Board of Directors Minutes of Meeting 1st Quarter 2020
|
05/20/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Board of Directors meeting. Subject: to deliberate on the approval of Reference
|
|
05/28/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Form
|
|
|
|
|
Submission of Board of Directors Minutes of Meeting of Reference Form
|
06/08/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Board of Directors meeting. Subject: to deliberate on the approval of 2nd Quarter
|
08/12/2020
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Submission of Board of Directors Minutes of Meeting of 2nd Quarter 2020
|
08/21/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Board of Directors meeting. Subject: to deliberate on the approval of 3nd Quarter
|
11/11/2020
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Submission of Board of Directors Minutes of Meeting of 3nd Quarter 2020
|
11/19/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
Disclaimer
Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2020 02:34:02 UTC