Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.    ELET6   BRELETACNPB7

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.

(ELET6)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Distance Voting Ballot 60th OGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/28/2020 | 06:23am EDT

Last update: 03/27/2020

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Annual General Meeting (AGM) - CENTRAIS ELET BRAS S.A. - ELETROBRAS to be held on

04/30/2020

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

The Voting Ballot shall be completely fulfilled, signed and sent to: (i) the Bookkeeping Agent of shares issued by the Company (Banco Bradesco S/A); (ii) the custodial agent responsible for the custody of the shares issued by the Company of its ownership; or, (iii) to the Company, directly. If the shareholder is considered a legal entity under Brazilian law, the signature must be from its legal representatives, or attorneys with powers to practice this type of act.

The Voting Ballot received by the Bookkeeping Agent, the Custodial Agent (as the case may be) and/or by the Company shall be admitted up to 7 (seven) days prior to the date of the General Meeting. The Voting Ballot that is delivered after this deadline will be considered invalid and will not be processed by the Company.

The Voting Ballot sent directly to the Company shall be accompanied by documentation proving the quality of shareholder or legal representative of the signatory shareholder, thus observing the requirements and formalities indicated in item 12.2 of the Company's Reference Form, as well as in the Management Proposal.

After such term, the Company informs that it will consider the fields not filled as instruction equivalent to the abstention of vote in relation to such matters

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

The Voting Ballot may alternatively be delivered to:

  1. The Bookkeeping Agent of the shares issued by the Company (Banco Bradesco S/A);
  2. The Custodial Agent responsible for the custody of the shares issued by the Company of its ownership, provided that it offers such service; or
  3. To the Company, directly.

The Banco Bradesco S.A., as the Bookkeeping Agent of the shares issued by the Company, will receive the Companys Voting Ballot in all its network of banking branches spread throughout the national territory, in compliance with the procedures established by it.

Shareholders or their representatives must attend at any bank branch of the Bookkeeping Agent, with a valid original identification document with a photo and, in the case of shareholders considered legal entities and/or represented by a proxy, the competent proxy documents must be presented, in addition to the Voting Ballot.

Custodial agents may, but are not required to receive, the Companys Shareholders Voting Ballot. Therefore, it is recommended that shareholders verify with the respective Custodial Agent if it will provide such service, as well as its costs and procedures.

The Companys shareholders may also, in its sole discretion, forward the Voting Ballot directly to the Company, by post, addressed to the Companys Investor Relations Office, located at Rua da Quitanda, 196, Centro, 9th floor, Rio de Janeiro/RJ, ZIP CODE 20.091-005, or by e-mail, to the following e-mail address: ombudsman- ri@eletrobras.com, and the originals, in the latter case, must be forwarded to the Company before the date scheduled for the Shareholders General Meeting.

The Voting Ballot that is unaccompanied by the documentation required to prove the shareholders condition or to prove its representation will not be considered valid and, as a consequence, will not be processed by the Company, but may be corrected and resent by the shareholder to the Company, observing the terms and procedures established in CVM Instruction 481.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company

Eletrobras Investor Relations Office

Rua da Quitanda, 196, Centro, 9th floor

Rio de Janeiro - RJ

ZIP CODE 20.091-005

Email:ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number

Pursuant to an agreement signed between the Company and Banco Bradesco S/A, the Voting

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Annual General Meeting (AGM) - CENTRAIS ELET BRAS S.A. - ELETROBRAS to be held on 04/29/2019

Pursuant to an agreement signed between the Company and Banco Bradesco S/A, the Voting Ballot may be delivered to any branch of the bank within the national territory.

Clarifications concerning the applicable procedures and requirements can be obtained from the following address:

Banco Bradesco S.A. - Stock and Custody Department Book-Entry Assets 4010.acecustodia@bradesco.com.br

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Annual General Meeting (AGM) - CENTRAIS ELET BRAS S.A. - ELETROBRAS to be held on

04/30/2020

4010.acecustodia@bradesco.com.br Carlos Augusto Dias Pereira

Address: Cidade de Deus, s/nº, Vila Yara, Osasco, SP ZIP: 06029-900 - Prédio Amarelo

Ph: 0800 701 16 16

Resolutions concerning the Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Simple Resolution

1. To take the Managements accounts, examine, discuss and vote on the Management Report and the Companys Complete Financial Statements, related to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2019;

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

2. Deliberate on the proposal of the Company's management for destinantion of the results related to the year ended on December 31, 2019 and the distribution of dividends;

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

3. To elect 1 (one) effective member and his/her respective alternate, appointed by the controlling shareholder, to the

Companys Fiscal Council, in accordance with its Bylaws

Dênis de Moura Soares (effective)/Hailton Madureira de Almeida (alternate)

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

4. Elect an alternate member to the Companys Fiscal Council, by the preferred shareholders, in a separate vote, for a term up to the date of the next Annual General Meeting

ANTÔNIO EMÍLIO BASTOS DE AGUIAR FREIRE

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

5. Set the global compensation for the Management, the members of the Companys Fiscal Council and the members of the Audit and Risk Statutory Committee;

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

6. Change the newspapers in which the Company produces its legal publications

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

City :__________________________________________________________________________

Date :__________________________________________________________________________

Signature :_____________________________________________________________________

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Annual General Meeting (AGM) - CENTRAIS ELET BRAS S.A. - ELETROBRAS to be held on

04/30/2020

Shareholder's Name :____________________________________________________________

Phone Number :__________________________________________________________________

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 28 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2020 10:22:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILE
06:23aCENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Distance Voting Ballot 60th OGM
PU
03/23CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : SEC Filing (6-K/a) - Current Report by Fo..
PU
03/20CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Corporate Events Calendar 2020
PU
03/20CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Market Announcement - 03.20.2020 - Change..
PU
03/20CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. : annual earnings release
03/18Brazil's big privatizations, the latest coronavirus victim
RE
03/16CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Relevant Fact - 03.16.20 - Transfer of Sh..
PU
03/10CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Relevant Fact - 03.10.20 - CCC
PU
03/10CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Market Announcement - 03.10.20 - SPE Ener..
PU
03/09CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Quiet Period Financial Statements 2019 - ..
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 28 104 M
EBIT 2019 6 960 M
Net income 2019 3 835 M
Debt 2019 34 726 M
Yield 2019 5,19%
P/E ratio 2019 9,08x
P/E ratio 2020 6,50x
EV / Sales2019 2,45x
EV / Sales2020 2,04x
Capitalization 34 120 M
Chart CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 51,23  BRL
Last Close Price 24,81  BRL
Spread / Highest target 149%
Spread / Average Target 106%
Spread / Lowest Target 41,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilson Pinto Ferreira President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Guimarães Monforte Chairman
Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Carlos Eduardo Rodrigues Pereira Director
José Pais Rangel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.-35.12%6 679
NEXTERA ENERGY-4.22%113 000
ENEL S.P.A.-11.21%70 348
IBERDROLA-3.86%64 526
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-11.77%60 725
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-10.99%59 538
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group