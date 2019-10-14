Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.    ELET6   BRELETACNPB7

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.

(ELET6)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Management Proposal 175th EGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/14/2019 | 10:32pm EDT

Management Proposal for the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on November 14, 2019

INVITATION ...............................................................................................................................

3

CALL NOTICE .............................................................................................................................

4

MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL ....................................................................................................

6

1. PROCEDURES INHERENT TO THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HEREBY CALLED......................................................................................................................

6

Voting Right of preferred shareholders..................................................................................................

6

Installation of the Extraordinary General Meeting.................................................................................

6

Qualification and Participation in the Extraordinary General Meeting...................................................

6

Distance Voting......................................................................................................................................

7

2. MATTERS TO BE DELIBERATED AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL

MEETING HEREBY CALLED..................................................................................................

8

3. JUSTIFICATION OF THE NEED FOR THE PROPOSED CAPITAL INCREASE ...

9

3.1.

Number of shares to be issued and dilution potential.............................................................

11

3.2.

Share issuance price and criteria adopted for its establishment..............................................

11

3.3. Terms and procedures for the exercise of preemptive rights for subscription and payment of shares 12

3.4. Treatment of the surplus unsubscribed shares........................................................................

13

3.5. Participation of new shares in benefits that may be stated.....................................................

13

3.6. Opinion of the Fiscal Council ...................................................................................................

14

3.7. Statement of the Statutory Audit and Risk Committee ...........................................................

14

3.8. Opinion of Eletrobras Legal Superintendence..........................................................................

14

3.9. Benefits, Risks and Costs .........................................................................................................

14

4. MANAGEMENT CONCLUSION ...................................................................................

14

LIST OF ANNEXES.................................................................................................................

15

INVITATION

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRAS summons all its shareholders to attend its

175th Extraordinary General Meeting, as follows:

Date: November 14, 2019

Time (Brasília): 11:00 a.m.

Venue: Corporate Headquarters, Setor Comercial Norte, Quadra 06, Conjunto A, Bloco A, 6th floor,

parte, Ed. Venâncio 3000, Asa Norte, ZIP CODE: 70716-900,Brasília-DF.

Business to be deliberated:

1. To resolve on the management proposal to increase the Company's capital, by private subscription, up to the amount of BRL 9,987,786,560.33 (Nine Billion, Nine Hundred and Eight- Seven Million, Seven Hundred and Eigth Six Thousand, Five Hundred and Sixty Brazilian Reais and Thirty-Three Cents), through issuance of new common shares, at the unit price of BRL 35.72 (Thirty-Five Brazilian Reais and Seventy-Two Cents) for the new common shares and the issuance of new class "B" preferred shares, at the unit price of BRL 37.50 (Thirty-Seven Brazilian Reais and Fifty Cents) for the new class "B" preferred shares, all new book-entry shares with no par value, pursuant to Articles 170 and 171 of Law No. 6.404/76 - Corporation Law, and the minimum amount of BRL 4,054,016,419.37 (Four Billion, Fifty-Four Million, Sixteen Thousand, Four Hundred and Nineteen Brazilian Reais and Thirty-Seven Cents) will be subscribed and paid in by the controlling shareholder, the Federal Government, through the capitalization of credits held against the Company arising from Advances for Future Capital Increase.

Service Channels

Rua da Quitanda, 196 - 9th floor - Edifício Mário Bhering

Rio de Janeiro ZIP CODE: 20.091-005

Website: www.eletrobras.com/ir

E-mail:ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com

Phone numbers: 55 (21) 2514-6333|2514-4627

Fax number: 55 (21) 2514-5964

3

MINISTRY OF MINES AND ENERGY

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRAS

(Publicly-held company)

CNPJ No. 00.001.180/0001-26

CALL NOTICE

175th Extraordinary General Meeting

The company hereby convenes the Shareholders of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A - Eletrobras ("Company") to meet at the Company's Headquarters, in Brasília, Distrito Federal, Setor Comercial Norte, Quadra 06, Conjunto A, Bloco A, 6th floor, parte, Ed. Venâncio 3000, Asa Norte, ZIP CODE 70716-900, on November 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Extraordinary General Meeting to deliberate on the following Agenda:

1. To resolve on the management proposal to increase the Company's capital, by private subscription, up to the amount of BRL 9,987,786,560.33 (Nine Billion, Nine Hundred and Eight- Seven Million, Seven Hundred and Eight Six Thousand, Five Hundred and Sixty Brazilian Reais and Thirty-Three Cents), through issuance of new common shares, at the unit price of BRL 35.72 (Thirty-Five Brazilian Reais and Seventy-Two Cents) for the new common shares and the issuance of new class "B" preferred shares, at the unit price of BRL 37.50 (Thirty-Seven Brazilian Reais and Fifty Cents) for the new class "B" preferred shares, all new book-entry shares with no par value, pursuant to Articles 170 and 171 of Law No. 6.404/76 - Corporations Law, and the minimum amount of BRL 4,054,016,419.37 (Four Billion, Fifty-Four Million, Sixteen Thousand, Four Hundred and Nineteen Brazilian Reais and Thirty-Seven Cents) will be subscribed and paid in by the controlling shareholder, the Federal Government, through the capitalization of credits held against the Company arising from Advances for Future Capital Increase.

Pursuant to paragraph one of article 126 of the Corporations Law and the decision no. 1 of the CVM Board in CVM case RJ-2014/3578, on November 4, 2014, a shareholder may be represented at the general meeting: (i) if by an individual, by an attorney-in-fact appointed less than 1 (one) year ago (which is a shareholder, manager of the Company or attorney duly registered under the Brazilian Bar Association); (ii) if by a legal entity, by its legal representatives or by an attorney-in-fact appointed in accordance with its Corporate Articles and in accordance with the Brazilian Civil Code; and (iii) if by an investment fund, by its trustee and/or manager, or by an attorney-in-fact appointed in accordance with its corporate documents and in accordance with the Brazilian Civil Code rules.

Subject to the procedures set forth in CVM Instruction 481, of December 17, 2009, as amended ("CVM Instruction 481"), in the Company's Reference Form and the instructions contained in the Management Proposal for the General Meeting hereby called, the shareholder may exercise the right to vote by completing and delivering the distance voting ballot ("Voting Ballot") made available by the Company at the Company's websites (www.eletrobras.com/ir) and that of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM (www.cvm.gov.br).

For participation in person, the Shareholder or its legal representative, in order to ensure admission to the Extraordinary General Meeting, pursuant to Article 5 of CVM Instruction 481, shall submit the following documents:

  • Official ID card with photo;
  • Authenticated copy of the updated Articles (Articles of Incorporation or Consolidation), in the case of a legal entity;
  • Original with certified signature or authenticated copy of power of attorney granted by shareholder;
  • Original copy of the extract of equity position provided by the depositary institution or custodian, identifying its status as a shareholder, at the most, dated 02 (two) days before the

4

date of holding the Extraordinary General Meeting. In the case of investment funds, in addition to the documents above, accordingly, the representative shall prove that it is a trustee of the fund or an attorney-in-fact duly appointed by such party, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable laws.

In the case of foreign legal entities, the documentation proving the powers of representation shall be translated into Portuguese by a sworn translator, and registered with the competent notary public, in addition to undergoing notarization and consularization. However, under the terms of the Convention Abolishing the Requirement of Legalization for Foreign Public Documents, of October 5, 1961, enacted by Decree No. 8660, dated January 29, 2016, the Company shall dispense with consularization of foreign documents issued in countries that are signatories to that convention, provided that its apostille is evidenced.

Pursuant to the first paragraph of article 19 of the Corporate Bylaws, it is requested that the delivery of the documents evidencing the condition of shareholder and its representation occurs up to 72 (seventy-two) hours before the Extraordinary General Meeting hereby called, in the Investor Relations Department - DFR, Market Relations Department - DFRM, Quitanda Street, nº. 196 - 9th floor, ZIP CODE: 20.091-005, in the city of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, during the time from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The shareholders who attend it, presenting the required documentation, shall participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting summoned hereunder.

Resolutions at the Extraordinary General Meeting now convened shall be passed by a majority of votes, and each shareholder's vote shall be proportional to its equity interest in the Company's capital.

The shareholders shall have access, at the Investor Relations Superintendence - DFR, Market Relations Department - DFRM, at Quitanda Street, nº. 196 - 9th floor, ZIP CODE: 20.091-005, in the city of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, and at the websites of the Company (www.eletrobras.com/ir), of the Securities Commission - CVM (www.cvm.gov.br) and B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br), to the entire documentation connected to the business which shall be deliberated at the Extraordinary General Meeting, under the terms of the Corporations Act and CVM Instruction 481.

Brasília, October 14, 2019.

Ruy Flaks Schneider

Acting Chairman of the Board of Directors

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 14 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2019 02:31:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILE
10/14CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Distance Voting Ballot 175th EGM
PU
10/14CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Management Proposal 175th EGM
PU
10/14CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Call Notice 175th EGM
PU
10/14CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Relevant Fact - 10.14.19 - Capital Increa..
PU
10/10CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 10.10.2019 - PDC
PU
10/07CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 10.07.19 - SPE Serra ..
PU
10/07CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Relevant Fact - 10.07.19 - AFAC
PU
10/01CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Announcement of Transaction with Related Pa..
PU
10/01CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Announcement of Transaction with Related Pa..
PU
09/30CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 09.30.2019 - Eletronu..
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 31 613 M
EBIT 2019 7 289 M
Net income 2019 5 399 M
Debt 2019 38 007 M
Yield 2019 2,33%
P/E ratio 2019 9,04x
P/E ratio 2020 8,72x
EV / Sales2019 2,69x
EV / Sales2020 2,59x
Capitalization 46 919 M
Chart CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 38,98  BRL
Last Close Price 36,10  BRL
Spread / Highest target 34,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilson Pinto Ferreira President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Guimarães Monforte Chairman
Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Carlos Eduardo Rodrigues Pereira Director
José Pais Rangel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.33.08%11 625
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.32.06%109 973
ENEL S.P.A.34.16%76 389
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.21%69 924
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.14.61%67 315
IBERDROLA31.29%64 766
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group