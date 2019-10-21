Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Market Annoucement - 10.21.19 - Media News

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras")

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs, in light of the news released about the investigations conducted and concluded by the Hogan Lovells office regarding the "Lava Jato" operation, that Eletrobras has contributed and continues to proactively and constantly contribute on several fronts to the above-mentioned operation providing unrestricted information to all interested authorities such as AGU - Federal General Attorney, CGU - Federal General Controller, MPF - Federal Prosecutor, CADE - Administrative Council for Economic Defense and TCU - Federal Court of Accounts, at all occasions in which is requested.

As previously reported, the Company has taken the necessary measures, dismissing former executives involved in acts of corruption, suspending contracts considered irregular and adopting various compliance measures, based on the results of the investigation.

Finally, Eletrobras informs that it continues to follow the ongoing actions of Operation Lava Jato, including as prosecuting assistant in certain criminal actions in order to assess whether to take any further action. We clarify that the reports produced in the scope of the independent investigation that took place at Eletrobras are still classified as confidential, with restricted access to an extremely small number of recipients. This classification of confidentiality, up to this date, is still being discussed in the Court of Accounts, within the scope of TC 024876/17-8, and there is no definitive decision about it, therefore, the information to the contrary disclosed by the media is untrue.

Rio de Janeiro, October 21, 2019.

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer