Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Market Annoucement - 10.21.19 - Media News

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs, in light of the news released about the investigations conducted and concluded by the Hogan Lovells office regarding the "Lava Jato" operation, that Eletrobras has contributed and continues to proactively and constantly contribute on several fronts to the above-mentioned operation providing unrestricted information to all interested authorities such as AGU - Federal General Attorney, CGU - Federal General Controller, MPF - Federal Prosecutor, CADE - Administrative Council for Economic Defense and TCU - Federal Court of Accounts, at all occasions in which is requested.
As previously reported, the Company has taken the necessary measures, dismissing former executives involved in acts of corruption, suspending contracts considered irregular and adopting various compliance measures, based on the results of the investigation.
Finally, Eletrobras informs that it continues to follow the ongoing actions of Operation Lava Jato, including as prosecuting assistant in certain criminal actions in order to assess whether to take any further action. We clarify that the reports produced in the scope of the independent investigation that took place at Eletrobras are still classified as confidential, with restricted access to an extremely small number of recipients. This classification of confidentiality, up to this date, is still being discussed in the Court of Accounts, within the scope of TC 024876/17-8, and there is no definitive decision about it, therefore, the information to the contrary disclosed by the media is untrue.
Rio de Janeiro, October 21, 2019.
Elvira Cavalcanti Presta
CFO and Investor Relations Officer
Internet:www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri
E-mail:ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com
Address: Rua da Quitanda - 9th floor.20090-070,Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Phone Number: (21)2514-6333 /4627
EBR & EBR.B
LISTED
ELET3 & ELET6
NYSE
This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.
Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 09:45:12 UTC