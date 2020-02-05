Log in
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Market Announcement - 02.05.20 - Closing Notes 2025 and 2030 andTender Offer

02/05/2020 | 05:52pm EST

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B), in compliance with the provisions of CVM Instruction 358 of January 3, 2002, as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in addition to the material facts released by the Company on January 22, 2020 and January 30, 2020, that the Company has successfully concluded the issuance in the international market of its (a) U.S.$500,000,000 3.625% Notes due 2025 and (b) U.S.$ 750,000,000 4.625% Notes due 2030 (collectively, the "Notes"). The proceeds from the Notes were mainly used for the offer launched by the Company to purchase (completed today) its 5.750% Notes due 2021 ("Tender Offer" and "2021 Notes", respectively).

The Tender Offer was accepted by investors representing approximately 64.25% of outstanding 2021 Notes, in the total purchase amount of U.S.$ 1,124,298,000.

The issuance of the Notes and the Tender Offer were carried out exclusively to foreign investors and were not registered with the Brazilian Securities Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários) or carried out in Brazil.

Rio de Janeiro, February 05, 2020

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri

E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com

Address: Rua da Quitanda - 9th floor. 20090-070,Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Phone Number: (21) 2514-6333 /4627

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

ELET3 &

NYSE

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 05 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2020 22:51:01 UTC
