Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Market Announcement - 02.05.20 - Closing Notes 2025 and 2030 andTender Offer

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B),

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B), in compliance with the provisions of CVM Instruction 358 of January 3, 2002, as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in addition to the material facts released by the Company on January 22, 2020 and January 30, 2020, that the Company has successfully concluded the issuance in the international market of its (a) U.S.$500,000,000 3.625% Notes due 2025 and (b) U.S.$ 750,000,000 4.625% Notes due 2030 (collectively, the "Notes"). The proceeds from the Notes were mainly used for the offer launched by the Company to purchase (completed today) its 5.750% Notes due 2021 ("Tender Offer" and "2021 Notes", respectively).

The Tender Offer was accepted by investors representing approximately 64.25% of outstanding 2021 Notes, in the total purchase amount of U.S.$ 1,124,298,000.

The issuance of the Notes and the Tender Offer were carried out exclusively to foreign investors and were not registered with the Brazilian Securities Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários) or carried out in Brazil.

Rio de Janeiro, February 05, 2020

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer