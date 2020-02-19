Log in
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Market Announcement - 02.19.2020 - Eletronet

02/19/2020 | 06:37pm EST

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general in addition to the Market Announcement dated December 20, 2019 that, on this date, the Ministry of Economy, through the Special Privatization, Divestment and Market Secretariat, authorized the signature of the instruments listed below:

  1. 9th Amendment to the "Assignment Agreement" between Eletrobras Participações S.A (called "Eletropar"), Eletrobras subsidiary, and also the subsidiaries Companhia Hidro Elétrica de São Francisco (called "Chesf"), Centrais Elétricas do Norte do Brasil S.A. (called "Eletronorte"), "),
    Companhia de Geração e Transmissão de Energia Elétrica do Sul do Brasil ("CGT Eletrosul") successor to Eletrosul Centrais Elétricas S.A. (called "Eletrosul") and Furnas Centrais Elétricas S.A. (called "Furnas") , which jointly are called "Cedors", with the intervention of Eletrobras, and annexes, including operating agreement;
  2. 4th Amendment to the "Contract for the Right Constitution", between Eletronet S.A. (called "Eletronet") and Eletropar, with the intervention of Eletrobras, aiming, mainly, to extend the term of the contracts, up to August 20, 2039, including permission to use the infrastructure and fibers launched by Eletronet that are currently being used by the Cedors, in compliance with the agreements entered into by the Cedors with third parties;
  3. Debt Confession Agreements between Eletronet, LT Bandeirante, Eletropar and Cedors, with the intervention of Eletrobras, with the main objective of recognizing Eletronet's debt, in the amount of R$ 130 million, as of January 31 2019; and
  4. Amendments to the Eletronet Shareholders' Agreement, with the main objective of improving processes for eventual changes in Eletronet's shareholding structure.

The 9th Amendment to the Assignment Agreement between Eletropar and the Cedors, with Eletrobras' intervention, was also signed on this date.

The Company will keep the market informed about the matter covered in this Notice to the Market.

Rio de Janeiro, February 19, 2020

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri

E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com

Address: Rua da Quitanda, 196 - 9º andar. 20091-005, Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Telefone: (21) 2514-6333 / 4627

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

ELET3 & ELET6

NYSE

This document may contain estimates and projections that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute forward-looking statements and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and the like are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of electric energy use by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric power plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and projections refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or projections due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 23:36:06 UTC
