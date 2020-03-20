Log in
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Market Announcement - 03.20.2020 - Change in Corporate Events Calendar 2020

03/20/2020 | 10:15pm EDT

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR

  • EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that its calendar of events published on the Eletrobras and Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM websites will be changed to postpone by 2 (two) days, according to the table below, the filing date of its Financial Statements for the year ended on December 31, 2019, the date of its conference call to the market and also of its Annual Shareholders Meeting - AGO.

As it is reported by all national and international press channels, these days the world is going through a pandemic due to the coronavirus, Covid-19. The relevant impacts in Brazil and in the world are known and are widely disseminated.

Indeed, Eletrobras, like most companies in Brazil, has been following the recommendations of the Ministry of Health, the government of the State of Rio de Janeiro and the governments of the states in the cities where its subsidiaries are located, having taken steps to efficiently monitor the progress of the coronavirus, in order to preserve its employees, as well as prevent the spread of the disease, including through the creation of a Crisis Committee, which aims to coordinate all actions related to the pandemic.

In this scenario, as far as possible, due to the need to preserve essential activities, the Company placed a substantial part of its employees at home office, restricting national travels and the participation of a large number of people in meetings, in addition to prohibiting international travels. It also placed employees and collaborators who showed symptoms of the virus on medical leave or quarantine and requested that its service providers also observe all the guidelines of the Ministry of Health.

Thus, with the adoption of such measures, the Company will need more time to complete its 2019 financial statements, given that Eletrobras consolidates the results of 8 subsidiaries, as well as accounting for the effects of 25 affiliates and 136 special purpose companies.

Below is the changed calendar of events with the new dates:

Annual Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements, for the yearended December 31, 2019

EVENT

DATE

Disclosure to Shareholders CVM/B3/SEC/NYSE/Madrid

03/27/2020

Standardized Financial Statements - DFP, for the year ended December 31, 2019

EVENTO

DATA

Disclosure to Shareholders CVM/B3/SEC/NYSE/Madrid

03/27/2020

Ordinary Stockholders Meeting

EVENTO

DATA

Disclosure of the Administration Proposal in the website of CVM/B3/SEC/NYSE/Madrid

03/27/2020

OGM Call Notice in the website of CVM/B3/SEC/NYSE/Madrid

03/27/2020

Publication of the Announcement to Shareholders

03/31/2020

Annual Shareholders Meeting

04/30/2020

Disclosure of the main deliberations of the Annual Shareholders Meeting in the

04/30/2020

website of CVM/B3/SEC/NYSE/Madrid

Disclosure of the Minutes of the Annual Shareholders Meeting in the website to

05/12/2020

CVM/B3/SEC/NYSE/Madrid

Reunião Pública com Analistas/Investidores

EVENTO

DATA

Public meeting with analysts (Apimec São Paulo) at 05:00 pm.

CANCELLED

Teleconferência

EVENTO

DATA

Conference Call at 02:30 pm - Brasília time (presentation of the financial statements - December

03/30/2020

2019). The access number will be announced through the site and specific Announcement

Reuniões do Conselho de Administração

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri

E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com

Address: Rua da Quitanda, 196 - 9º andar. 20091-005, Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Telefone: (21) 2514-6333 / 4627

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

ELET3 & ELET6

NYSE

This document may contain estimates and projections that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute forward-looking statements and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and the like are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of electric energy use by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric power plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and projections refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or projections due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

  • and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and projections refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or projections due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

EVENTO

DATA

Board of Directors meeting. Subject: to deliberate on the approval of the Financial

03/27/2020

Statements) 2019

Submission of Board of Directors Minutes of Meeting the Financial Statements 2020

04/08/2020

Rio de Janeiro, March 20, 2020

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri

E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com

Address: Rua da Quitanda, 196 - 9º andar. 20091-005, Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Telefone: (21) 2514-6333 / 4627

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

ELET3 & ELET6

NYSE

This document may contain estimates and projections that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute forward-looking statements and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and the like are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of electric energy use by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric power plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations

  • and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and projections refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or projections due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2020 02:14:00 UTC
