Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Market Announcement - 03.20.2020 - Change in Corporate Events Calendar 2020

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR

EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that its calendar of events published on the Eletrobras and Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM websites will be changed to postpone by 2 (two) days, according to the table below, the filing date of its Financial Statements for the year ended on December 31, 2019, the date of its conference call to the market and also of its Annual Shareholders Meeting - AGO.

As it is reported by all national and international press channels, these days the world is going through a pandemic due to the coronavirus, Covid-19. The relevant impacts in Brazil and in the world are known and are widely disseminated.

Indeed, Eletrobras, like most companies in Brazil, has been following the recommendations of the Ministry of Health, the government of the State of Rio de Janeiro and the governments of the states in the cities where its subsidiaries are located, having taken steps to efficiently monitor the progress of the coronavirus, in order to preserve its employees, as well as prevent the spread of the disease, including through the creation of a Crisis Committee, which aims to coordinate all actions related to the pandemic.

In this scenario, as far as possible, due to the need to preserve essential activities, the Company placed a substantial part of its employees at home office, restricting national travels and the participation of a large number of people in meetings, in addition to prohibiting international travels. It also placed employees and collaborators who showed symptoms of the virus on medical leave or quarantine and requested that its service providers also observe all the guidelines of the Ministry of Health.

Thus, with the adoption of such measures, the Company will need more time to complete its 2019 financial statements, given that Eletrobras consolidates the results of 8 subsidiaries, as well as accounting for the effects of 25 affiliates and 136 special purpose companies.

Below is the changed calendar of events with the new dates:

Annual Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements, for the yearended December 31, 2019