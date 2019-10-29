Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Market Announcement - 10.29.19 - Corporate Governance Program for State-Owned Companies

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in addition to the Market Announcement released on March 13, 2018, that B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão has completed the annual monitoring provided for in article 10 of the Corporate Governance Program for State-Owned Companies Regiment ("Program") and identified the compliance with the measures provided for in a article 28, establishing the disclosure, with the Financial Statements, of a summary report of the Statutory Audit Committee ("CAE"), covering the meetings held and the key matters discussed, highlighting the recommendations made by the CAE to the Board of Directors ("CA"), and in a article 34, which establishes the obligation to have an annual assessment of the Board of Directors, of the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the advisory committees and their individually considered members, and the members of the Company's Board of Executive Officers.

Due to the adoption of these measures, the Company's score was revised, which now increases from 50 points to 56 points, out of a total of 60 points (maximum).

The evolution of new score reaffirms Eletrobras' commitment to continuous improvement of its governance, as well as its alignment with the best practices in the market.

Rio de Janeiro, October 29, 2019.

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer