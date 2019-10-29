Log in
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Market Announcement - 10.29.19 - Corporate Governance Program for State-Owned Companies

0
10/29/2019

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in addition to the Market Announcement released on March 13, 2018, that B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão has completed the annual monitoring provided for in article 10 of the Corporate Governance Program for State-Owned Companies Regiment ("Program") and identified the compliance with the measures provided for in a article 28, establishing the disclosure, with the Financial Statements, of a summary report of the Statutory Audit Committee ("CAE"), covering the meetings held and the key matters discussed, highlighting the recommendations made by the CAE to the Board of Directors ("CA"), and in a article 34, which establishes the obligation to have an annual assessment of the Board of Directors, of the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the advisory committees and their individually considered members, and the members of the Company's Board of Executive Officers.

Due to the adoption of these measures, the Company's score was revised, which now increases from 50 points to 56 points, out of a total of 60 points (maximum).

The evolution of new score reaffirms Eletrobras' commitment to continuous improvement of its governance, as well as its alignment with the best practices in the market.

Rio de Janeiro, October 29, 2019.

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri

E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com

Address: Rua da Quitanda - 9th floor. 20090-070,Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Phone Number: (21) 2514-6333 /4627

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

ELET3 & ELET6

NYSE

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 23:26:09 UTC
