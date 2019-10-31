Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Market Announcement - 10.31.19 - CHESF TDG

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in addition to the Relevant Fact released on September 26, 2019, that the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of the Specific Purpose Company ("SPE") Transmissora Delmiro Gouveia S.A ("TDG"), occurred on this date, approved the following operations:

Capitalization of Advances for Future Capital Increase (AFACs) made by Chesf, in the historical amount of BRL 101 million, becoming to hold 72.31% stake while ATP Engenharia Ltda (current Future ATP Serviços de Engenharia Consultiva) ("ATP") will hold 27.69%; and

Concomitant acquisition by Chesf of ATP's equity interest in TDG for a BRL 34 million, thus becoming its wholly-owned parent company.

We also inform that arrangements are underway to obtain the necessary consent for incorporation of TDG by Chesf, in particular with the Ministry of Economy, Administrative Council for Economic Defense ("CADE") and Nation Electric Energy Agency ("Aneel").

The Company will keep the market informed about the aforementioned merger, emphasizing that this measure is in line with the Business and Management Master Plan 2019/2023 ("PDNG") aiming at simplifying the corporate structures of the Eletrobras System.

Rio de Janeiro, October 31, 2019

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer