Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Market Announcement - 11.06.19 - Capital Increase Decree

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in addition to the Relevant Fact released on October 14, 2019, that Presidential Decree 10,082/2019 ("Decree") authorizing the capital increase of Eletrobras was published in the Federal Official Gazette, pursuant to the Management Proposal of the 175th Extraordinary General Meeting, to be held on November 14, 2019.
The full Decree is attached to this Market Announcement.
This capital increase does not refer to the proposal of privatization of Eletrobras, informed to the market through the Relevant Fact of November 5, 2019, which still depends on the National Congress approval.
Eletrobras will keep the market informed about the matter addresses by this Market Announcement.
DECREE 10082, NOVEMBER 5, 2019
Free translation
Authorizes the capital increase of Centrais
Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobras.
THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC, in the use of the attribution conferred on him by art. 84, caput, item IV, of the Constitution, and in view of the provisions of art. 4 of Decree-Law 1,678 of February 22, 1979,
DECREE:
Art. 1º The capital increase of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA - Eletrobras is authorized by issuing new nominative and book-entry common and preferred shares, with no par value, in an amount equivalent to up to R$ 9,987,786,560.33 (nine billion nine hundred and eighty seven million seven hundred and eighty six thousand five hundred and sixty reais and thirty three cents).
Art. 2º The Federal Government is authorized to subscribe for shares issued as provided for in art. 1, through the use of credits related to its investments in Eletrobras, in proportion to its interest in the Company's capital, including the type and type of shares, through the incorporation of advances for future capital increase, transferred by the Federal Government in the years prior to 2017, in the amount of R$ 4,054,016,419.37 (four billion fifty-four million sixteen thousand four hundred and nineteen reais and thirty-seven cents), adjusted by the Special System of Settlement and Custody - Selic, until September 30, 2019, pursuant to Decree No. 2,673, of July 16, 1998.
Art. 3º This Decree takes effect on the date of its publication.
Brasília, november 5, 2019; 198th independence and 131th of Republic.
