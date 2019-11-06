Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Market Announcement - 11.06.19 - Capital Increase Decree

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in addition to the Relevant Fact released on October 14, 2019, that Presidential Decree 10,082/2019 ("Decree") authorizing the capital increase of Eletrobras was published in the Federal Official Gazette, pursuant to the Management Proposal of the 175th Extraordinary General Meeting, to be held on November 14, 2019.

The full Decree is attached to this Market Announcement.

This capital increase does not refer to the proposal of privatization of Eletrobras, informed to the market through the Relevant Fact of November 5, 2019, which still depends on the National Congress approval.

Eletrobras will keep the market informed about the matter addresses by this Market Announcement.

Rio de Janeiro, November 06, 2019.

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer