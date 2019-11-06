Log in
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.

(ELET6)
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Market Announcement - 11.06.19 - Capital Increase Decree

11/06/2019 | 05:50pm EST

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in addition to the Relevant Fact released on October 14, 2019, that Presidential Decree 10,082/2019 ("Decree") authorizing the capital increase of Eletrobras was published in the Federal Official Gazette, pursuant to the Management Proposal of the 175th Extraordinary General Meeting, to be held on November 14, 2019.

The full Decree is attached to this Market Announcement.

This capital increase does not refer to the proposal of privatization of Eletrobras, informed to the market through the Relevant Fact of November 5, 2019, which still depends on the National Congress approval.

Eletrobras will keep the market informed about the matter addresses by this Market Announcement.

Rio de Janeiro, November 06, 2019.

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri

E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com

Address: Rua da Quitanda - 9th floor. 20090-070,Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Phone Number: (21) 2514-6333 /4627

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

ELET3 & ELET6

NYSE

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

DECREE 10082, NOVEMBER 5, 2019

Free translation

Authorizes the capital increase of Centrais

Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobras.

THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC, in the use of the attribution conferred on him by art. 84, caput, item IV, of the Constitution, and in view of the provisions of art. 4 of Decree-Law 1,678 of February 22, 1979,

DECREE:

Art. 1º The capital increase of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA - Eletrobras is authorized by issuing new nominative and book-entry common and preferred shares, with no par value, in an amount equivalent to up to R$ 9,987,786,560.33 (nine billion nine hundred and eighty seven million seven hundred and eighty six thousand five hundred and sixty reais and thirty three cents).

Art. 2º The Federal Government is authorized to subscribe for shares issued as provided for in art. 1, through the use of credits related to its investments in Eletrobras, in proportion to its interest in the Company's capital, including the type and type of shares, through the incorporation of advances for future capital increase, transferred by the Federal Government in the years prior to 2017, in the amount of R$ 4,054,016,419.37 (four billion fifty-four million sixteen thousand four hundred and nineteen reais and thirty-seven cents), adjusted by the Special System of Settlement and Custody - Selic, until September 30, 2019, pursuant to Decree No. 2,673, of July 16, 1998.

Art. 3º This Decree takes effect on the date of its publication.

Brasília, november 5, 2019; 198th independence and 131th of Republic.

JAIR MESSIAS BOLSONARO

Paulo Guedes

Bento Albuquerque

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 22:49:08 UTC
