Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Market Announcement - 12.04.19 - PDC

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in addition to the Market Announcement released on October 10, 2019, that was closed the Second Consensus Dismissal Plan 2019 ("PDC").

Assessing the need for employees to the adequate continuity of services rendered, up to date, it is considered the joining of 1,300 employees, who should leave the company until December 31, 2019.

With this number of dismissals, Eletrobras reaches 97.6% of the target established in the collective labor agreement 2019/2020, approved by the Superior Labor Court - TST, to have a maximum of 12,500 employees on January 1, 2020.

The termination of these 1,300 employees will provide an estimated savings of BRL 490 million per year, with payback of 18 months.

In order to reach the final target of the frame of reference, on May 1, 2020, which is 12,088 employees, under the terms approved by the TST, 444 employees will be dismissed by that date.

Rio de Janeiro, December 04, 2019.

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer