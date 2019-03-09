Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.    ELET6   BRELETACNPB7

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.

(ELET6)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Quiet Period Financial Statements 2019 - 03.09.20

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 06:24pm EDT

NEWSLETTER

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) in view of the forthcoming disclosure of 2019 results, informs to the market that will be started, by Eletrobras, from tomorrow, March 10, 2020, the Quiet Period, in order to ensure symmetry and transparency in the disclosure of relevant information to the market.

The release of the results related to the 2019 will be on March 25, 2020, after the close of the market, when the Quiet Period will be ended.

The Conference Call to present the results will be held on March 26, 2020, at 2:30 pm Brasília time.

Click hereto access the conference call invitation.

Rio de Janeiro, March 09, 2020.

Investor Relations

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri

E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com

Address: Rua da Quitanda - 9th floor. 20090-070,Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Phone Number: (21) 2514-6333 /4627

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

ELET3 & ELET6

NYSE

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 22:23:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILE
06:24pCENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Quiet Period Financial Statements 2019 - ..
PU
03/05CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Market Announcement - 03.05.20 - Green Bo..
PU
03/02CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Announcement of Transaction with Related ..
PU
03/02CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Announcement of Transaction with Related ..
PU
02/26CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Market Announcement - 02.26.2020 - Eletro..
PU
02/20CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Relevant Fact - 02.20.2020 - Bonds Furnas
PU
02/20CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Market Announcement - 02.20.2020 - EPAR E..
PU
02/19CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Market Announcement - 02.19.2020 - Eletro..
PU
02/19CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Market Announcement - 02.19.2020 - Eletro..
PU
02/17CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Market Announcement - 02.17.2020 - Compli..
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 28 160 M
EBIT 2019 7 092 M
Net income 2019 3 908 M
Debt 2019 35 714 M
Yield 2019 4,40%
P/E ratio 2019 10,7x
P/E ratio 2020 7,80x
EV / Sales2019 3,09x
EV / Sales2020 2,65x
Capitalization 51 331 M
Chart CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 51,23  BRL
Last Close Price 29,55  BRL
Spread / Highest target 109%
Spread / Average Target 73,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilson Pinto Ferreira President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Guimarães Monforte Chairman
Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Carlos Eduardo Rodrigues Pereira Director
José Pais Rangel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.-11.58%11 062
NEXTERA ENERGY12.25%132 911
ENEL S.P.A.11.58%90 831
IBERDROLA15.41%77 135
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.4.68%72 655
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION8.60%72 636
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group