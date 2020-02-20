Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Relevant Fact - 02.20.2020 - Bonds Furnas

RELEVANT FACT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) in compliance with the provisions of the Securities Comission ("CVM") Instruction 358, of January 3, 2002, as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general, based on information provided by Banco Bradesco BBI SA ("Bradesco BBI"), the closing of the public offering, distributed with restricted efforts, referring to the second series of the 1st (first) issuance of simple unsecured debentures, not convertible into shares, with additional personal guarantee, in 2 (two) series, of Furnas Centrais Elétricas S.A. ("Furnas") carried out pursuant to CVM Instruction 476, of January 16, 2009, as amended ("CVM Instruction 476") ("Issue" or "Offer"). Bradesco BBI acted as Lead Emission Coordinator. The issue had a personal guarantee provided by the Company.

800,000 (eight hundred thousand) debentures were subscribed with a unit face value of R$ 1,000.00 (one thousand reais) on the issue date, on November 15, 2019 ("Issue Date"), totaling R$ 800,000,000.00 (eight hundred million reais) on the Issue Date ("Second Series Debentures"). The nominal Unit Value of the Second Series Debentures will bear interest corresponding to 4.08% (four integers and eight hundredths percent) per year, base 252 (two hundred and fifty-two) Business Days, calculated in the form of the Deed of Issue. The maturity of the Second Series Debentures will be 10 (ten) years, expiring, therefore, on November 15, 2029.

More information about the Issue is available in the minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, which approved the Issue by Furnas, as well as the provision of personal guarantee, and in the "Private Deed Instrument of the 1st (First) Issue of Simple Debentures, Not Convertible into Shares, Unsecured, with Additional Personal Guarantee, in 2 (Two) Series, for Public Distribution with Restricted Efforts, by Furnas Centrais Elétricas S.A., entered into between the Company, the Issuer and Planner Trustee Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários Ltda, on November 15, 2019, as amended on December 17, 2019, which are filed at the Company's headquarters and website (www.eletrobras.com/ri) and on the CVM website (www.cvm.gov.br).

Rio de Janeiro, February 20, 2020

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer