Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.    ELET6   BRELETACNPB7

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.

(ELET6)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Relevant Fact - 10.18.19 - Eletronorte and Furnas Bonds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

RELEVANT FACT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) pursuant to the provisions of the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários ("CVM") Instruction No. 358 of January 3, 2002, as amended, announces to its shareholders and the market in general thatwere approved at a meeting of the Company's Board of Directors held on October 18, 2019: (i) the 1st (first) issuance of simple, non-convertible bonds in up to 2 (two) unsecured debentures, with additional fiduciary guarantee, for public distribution with restricted efforts of the subsidiary Centrais Elétricas do Norte do Brasil S.A. - Eletronorte ("Eletronorte"), pursuant to CVM Instruction 476 of January 16, 2009, as amended ("CVM Instruction 476"), of up to 1,250,000 (one million, two hundred and fifty thousand) debentures, with a unit face value of R$ 1,000.00 (one thousand reais) on the issue date (which, for all legal purposes, will be November 15, 2019), totaling up to R$ 1,250,000,000.00 (one billion, two hundred and fifty million reais) on the issue date ("Eletronorte Issue"), observing that the second series of the Eletronorte Issuance will be composed of incentive debentures, pursuant to Law No. 12,431, June 24, 2011, as amended, and (ii) the 1st (first) issuance of simple, non-convertible debentures, in 2 (two) series, unsecured, with additional fiduciary guarantee, for public distribution with efforts of the subsidiary Furnas - Centrais Elétricas S.A. ("Furnas"), pursuant to CVM Instruction 476, of up to 1,250,000 (one million, two hundred and fifty thousand) debentures, with a par face value of R$ 1,000.00 (one thousand reais) on the issue date (which, for all legal purposes, will be November 15, 2019), totaling up to R$ 1,250,000,000.00 (one billion, two hundred and fifty million reais) on the issue date ("Furnas Issuance" jointly with the Eletronorte Issuance, the "Issuance"), observing that the second series of the Furnas Issuance will be composed of incentive debentures, pursuant to Law No. 12,431, of June 24, 2011, as amended.

In addition, the Company's Board of Directors' Meeting also approved to provide a guarantee to the Issuance.

The Company will keep the market informed about the subject matter of this Relevant Fact.

Rio de Janeiro, October 18, 2019

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri

E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com

Address: Rua da Quitanda - 9th floor. 20090-070,Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Phone Number: (21) 2514-6333 /4627

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

ELET3 & ELET6

NYSE

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2019 00:00:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILE
08:01pCENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Relevant Fact - 10.18.19 - Eletronorte an..
PU
10/16CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Market Announcement - 06.16.19 - Furnas O..
PU
10/14CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Distance Voting Ballot 175th EGM
PU
10/14CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Management Proposal 175th EGM
PU
10/14CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Call Notice 175th EGM
PU
10/14CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Relevant Fact - 10.14.19 - Capital Increa..
PU
10/10CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 10.10.2019 - PDC
PU
10/07CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 10.07.19 - SPE Serra ..
PU
10/07CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Relevant Fact - 10.07.19 - AFAC
PU
10/01CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Announcement of Transaction with Related Pa..
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 31 613 M
EBIT 2019 7 289 M
Net income 2019 5 399 M
Debt 2019 38 007 M
Yield 2019 2,16%
P/E ratio 2019 9,76x
P/E ratio 2020 9,41x
EV / Sales2019 2,84x
EV / Sales2020 2,74x
Capitalization 51 866 M
Chart CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 38,98  BRL
Last Close Price 38,97  BRL
Spread / Highest target 24,5%
Spread / Average Target 0,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilson Pinto Ferreira President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Guimarães Monforte Chairman
Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Carlos Eduardo Rodrigues Pereira Director
José Pais Rangel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.33.83%11 953
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.32.95%110 716
ENEL S.P.A.34.22%76 550
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION10.28%69 341
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.15.28%67 709
IBERDROLA29.58%64 342
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group