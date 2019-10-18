Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Relevant Fact - 10.18.19 - Eletronorte and Furnas Bonds

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) pursuant to the provisions of the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários ("CVM") Instruction No. 358 of January 3, 2002, as amended, announces to its shareholders and the market in general thatwere approved at a meeting of the Company's Board of Directors held on October 18, 2019: (i) the 1st (first) issuance of simple, non-convertible bonds in up to 2 (two) unsecured debentures, with additional fiduciary guarantee, for public distribution with restricted efforts of the subsidiary Centrais Elétricas do Norte do Brasil S.A. - Eletronorte ("Eletronorte"), pursuant to CVM Instruction 476 of January 16, 2009, as amended ("CVM Instruction 476"), of up to 1,250,000 (one million, two hundred and fifty thousand) debentures, with a unit face value of R$ 1,000.00 (one thousand reais) on the issue date (which, for all legal purposes, will be November 15, 2019), totaling up to R$ 1,250,000,000.00 (one billion, two hundred and fifty million reais) on the issue date ("Eletronorte Issue"), observing that the second series of the Eletronorte Issuance will be composed of incentive debentures, pursuant to Law No. 12,431, June 24, 2011, as amended, and (ii) the 1st (first) issuance of simple, non-convertible debentures, in 2 (two) series, unsecured, with additional fiduciary guarantee, for public distribution with efforts of the subsidiary Furnas - Centrais Elétricas S.A. ("Furnas"), pursuant to CVM Instruction 476, of up to 1,250,000 (one million, two hundred and fifty thousand) debentures, with a par face value of R$ 1,000.00 (one thousand reais) on the issue date (which, for all legal purposes, will be November 15, 2019), totaling up to R$ 1,250,000,000.00 (one billion, two hundred and fifty million reais) on the issue date ("Furnas Issuance" jointly with the Eletronorte Issuance, the "Issuance"), observing that the second series of the Furnas Issuance will be composed of incentive debentures, pursuant to Law No. 12,431, of June 24, 2011, as amended.
In addition, the Company's Board of Directors' Meeting also approved to provide a guarantee to the Issuance.
The Company will keep the market informed about the subject matter of this Relevant Fact.
Rio de Janeiro, October 18, 2019
Elvira Cavalcanti Presta
CFO and Investor Relations Officer
Internet:www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri
E-mail:ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com
Address: Rua da Quitanda - 9th floor.20090-070,Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Phone Number: (21)2514-6333 /4627
EBR & EBR.B
LISTED
ELET3 & ELET6
NYSE
This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.
Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2019 00:00:01 UTC