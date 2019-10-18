Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Relevant Fact - 10.18.19 - Eletronorte and Furnas Bonds

RELEVANT FACT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) pursuant to the provisions of the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários ("CVM") Instruction No. 358 of January 3, 2002, as amended, announces to its shareholders and the market in general thatwere approved at a meeting of the Company's Board of Directors held on October 18, 2019: (i) the 1st (first) issuance of simple, non-convertible bonds in up to 2 (two) unsecured debentures, with additional fiduciary guarantee, for public distribution with restricted efforts of the subsidiary Centrais Elétricas do Norte do Brasil S.A. - Eletronorte ("Eletronorte"), pursuant to CVM Instruction 476 of January 16, 2009, as amended ("CVM Instruction 476"), of up to 1,250,000 (one million, two hundred and fifty thousand) debentures, with a unit face value of R$ 1,000.00 (one thousand reais) on the issue date (which, for all legal purposes, will be November 15, 2019), totaling up to R$ 1,250,000,000.00 (one billion, two hundred and fifty million reais) on the issue date ("Eletronorte Issue"), observing that the second series of the Eletronorte Issuance will be composed of incentive debentures, pursuant to Law No. 12,431, June 24, 2011, as amended, and (ii) the 1st (first) issuance of simple, non-convertible debentures, in 2 (two) series, unsecured, with additional fiduciary guarantee, for public distribution with efforts of the subsidiary Furnas - Centrais Elétricas S.A. ("Furnas"), pursuant to CVM Instruction 476, of up to 1,250,000 (one million, two hundred and fifty thousand) debentures, with a par face value of R$ 1,000.00 (one thousand reais) on the issue date (which, for all legal purposes, will be November 15, 2019), totaling up to R$ 1,250,000,000.00 (one billion, two hundred and fifty million reais) on the issue date ("Furnas Issuance" jointly with the Eletronorte Issuance, the "Issuance"), observing that the second series of the Furnas Issuance will be composed of incentive debentures, pursuant to Law No. 12,431, of June 24, 2011, as amended.

In addition, the Company's Board of Directors' Meeting also approved to provide a guarantee to the Issuance.

The Company will keep the market informed about the subject matter of this Relevant Fact.

Rio de Janeiro, October 18, 2019

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer