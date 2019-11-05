Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Relevant Fact - 11.05.19 - Bill

RELEVANT FACT CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9 PUBLIC COMPANY Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) makes available, annex, to its shareholders and the market in general, in addition to the Relevant Fact of November 4, 2019, the Eletrobras Privatization Bill forwarded on this date by the President of the Republic to the National Congress. Rio de Janeiro, November 05, 2019 Elvira Cavalcanti Presta CFO and Investor Relations Officer Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com Address: Rua da Quitanda - 9th floor. 20090-070,Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Phone Number: (21) 2514-6333 /4627 EBR & EBR.B LISTED ELET3 & ELET6 NYSE This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

BILL OF LAW Provides for the privatization of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobras and amends Law No. 5,899, of July 5, 1973, Decree-Law No. 1,383, of December 26, 1974, Law No. 10,438, of April 26, 2002, and Law No. 9,991 of July 24, 2000. The NATIONAL CONGRESS decrees: CHAPTER I PRIVATIZATION OF ELETROBRAS Art. 1. The privatization of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobras will take place as provided for in Law No. 9,491, of September 9, 1997, subject to the rules and the conditions established by this law. 1. The privatization of Eletrobras will be carried out in the form of a capital increase, through the public subscription of ordinary shares with a renunciation by the Federal Government of its subscription rights.

2. The share capital increase of Eletrobras may be accompanied by a public secondary offering of shares owned by the Federal Government or a company controlled by Brazil, directly or indirectly. Art. 2. For the promotion of the privatization referred to in this Law, the Federal Government is authorized to grant, for a period of thirty years, counted from the date of the signing of the new contracts, new grants of electricity generation concessions under ownership or control, directly or indirectly, of Eletrobras: I - that have been extended under the terms of art. 1 of Law No. 12,783, of January 11, 2013; - achieved by the provisions of item II of § 2 of art. 22 of Law No. 11,943, of May 28, 2009; or - achieved by the provisions of § 3 of art. 10 of Law No. 13,182, of November 3, 2015. CHAPTER II CONDITIONS FOR THE PRIVATIZATION OF ELETROBRAS - 1 -

Art. 3. The privatization of Eletrobras is conditioned on approval by its general assembly of the following conditions: I - corporate restructuring to maintain under the control, directly or indirectly, of the Federal Government, the companies: Eletrobras Termonuclear S.A. - Eletronuclear; and Itaipu Binacional; - execution of the new electricity concession contracts referred to in art. 2 with the alteration of the operating regime for independent production, on the terms set forth in the Law No. 9,074, of July 7, 1995, including the conditions for the termination of the grants, the expropriation of the facilities and the indemnification; III - amendment of the bylaws of Eletrobras to: prevent that any shareholder or group of shareholders may exercise votes in excess of ten percent of the quantity of shares in which the voting capital of Eletrobras is divided; and prohibit the entering into of shareholders' agreements for the exercise of voting rights, except for the formation of blocks with voting numbers lower than the limit referred to in item "a"; IV - maintenance of the payment of membership contributions to the Centro de Pesquisas de Energia Elétrica - Cepel, for a period of four years, counting from the date of the privatization referred to in art. 1; and V - development of a revitalization program of water resources in the Rio São Francisco basin, directly by Eletrobras or, indirectly, through its subsidiary Companhia Hidro Elétrica do São Francisco - Chesf. 1. The Conselho do Programa de Parcerias de Investimentos da Presidência da República - CPPI, under the powers referred to in item II of the caput of art. 6 of Law No. 9,491 of 1997, may establish additional conditions to those referred to in the caput for approval by the general assembly of Eletrobras for its privatization.

of art. 6 of Law No. 9,491 of 1997, may establish additional conditions to those referred to in the for approval by the general assembly of Eletrobras for its privatization. 2. The effectiveness of the measures referred to in the caput and § 1 shall be conditioned on the privatization referred to in art. 1.

and § 1 shall be conditioned on the privatization referred to in art. 1. 3. It will be up to the CPPI to establish mechanisms that ensure compliance with the provisions in the lines "a" and "b" of item III of the caput .

. 4. Eletrobras shall remain responsible for the recovery of debt and resources to the Reserva Global de Reversão - RGR referred to in art. 21-A of Law No. 12,783 of 2013.

21-A of Law No. 12,783 of 2013. 5. The membership contribution referred to in item IV of the caput shall: I - be limited to the amount effectively paid by Eletrobras and by its subsidiaries in the year preceding the date of the publication of this Law; and - from the second year after the entry into force of this Law, be reduced by twenty five percent per year and corrected by the Índice Nacional de Preços ao Consumidor #DFR2019 - 2 -

Amplo - IPCA, divulged by the Instituto Brasileiro de Geografia e Estatística - IBGE, or by another index that replaces it, levied on the amount of the contribution paid in the first year. 6. The membership contribution referred to in item IV of the caput shall be given, during the period of four years, counted from the date of the privatization referred to in art. 1, the same treatment referred to in § 3 of art. 4 of Law No. 9,991 of July 24, 2000.

shall be given, during the period of four years, counted from the date of the privatization referred to in art. 1, the same treatment referred to in § 3 of art. 4 of Law No. 9,991 of July 24, 2000. 7. The Federal Government shall be prohibited from exercising, directly or indirectly, the right to vote in the deliberations of the general assembly of shareholders of Eletrobras that deal with items II to V of the caput and § 1, § 3 and § 5. Art. 4. The following shall be conditions for the new granting of the concession for electricity referred to in art. 2: I - the payment, by Eletrobras or its subsidiary, during the period of the concession, of the annual quote, in twelfths, to the Conta de Desenvolvimento Energético - CDE, which is referred to in Law No. 10,438 of April 26, 2002, corresponding to one third of the value added to the concession by the new contracts; - the payment, by Eletrobras or by its subsidiary, of the bonus for the grant of new concession contracts for the generation of electricity, corresponding to two thirds of the value added to the concession by the new contracts; - the alteration of the operating regime for independent production, on the terms set forth under Law No. 9,074 of 1995, including the conditions for the termination of the grants, the expropriation of the facilities and the indemnification; and IV - the assumption of the management of the hydrological risk, prohibiting the renegotiation on the terms set forth in Law No. 13,203 of December 8, 2015. 1. The new concession contract of the generation of plants reached pursuant to item II of § 2 of art. 22 of Law No. 11,943 of 2009, and in § 3 of art. 10 of Law No. 13,182 of 2015, will preserve the obligations established by art. 22 of Law No. 11,943 of 2009, and by art. 10 of Law No. 13,182 of 2015, respecting the conditions and the term of the current electricity sale contracts that relate to these articles.

2. The provisions of art. 7 of Law No. 9,648 of May 27, 1998, shall not apply to the new electricity concession contracts referred to in this article. Art. 5. It will be up to the Conselho Nacional de Política Energética - CNPE to define the value added by the new concession contracts for the generation of electricity and set the values referred to in items I and II of the caput of art. 4, considering the tariff and fiscal impact. 1. For the calculation of the value added to the concession, the following shall be considered: I - the alteration of the operating regime for independent production; - the deduction referring to the credits related to the reimbursement for the proven fuel acquisition expenses, incurred until June 30, 2017, by the concessionaires that were controlled by Eletrobras and holders of the concessions referred to in art. 4-A of Law No. 12,111, of December 9, 2009, that have been proven, but not reimbursed, by the force of the economic and energy efficiency requirements referred to in § 12 of art. 3 of Law #DFR2019 - 3 -

No. 12,111 of 2009, including the monetary updates, in which case the compensation shall be limited to R $3,500,000,000.00 (three billion and five hundred million reais); III - the decommissioning of electricity contracted in the form provided for in art. 1 of Law No. 12,783 of 2013, to attend to the provisions of item III of the caput of art. 4 of this Law, in a gradual and uniform form, in a phase, at minimum, of three years and, at maximum, ten years; and IV - the expenses for the revitalization of water resources of the Rio São Francisco basin, on the terms of the provisions of item V of the caput of art. 3. 2. For the calculation of the value added to the concession, it may be considered the adjustment referred to in "b" of item II of the caput the art. 6 of Law No. 9,491 of 1997, provided that they relate to obligations recognized by the Federal Government, together with Eletrobras.

the art. 6 of Law No. 9,491 of 1997, provided that they relate to obligations recognized by the Federal Government, together with Eletrobras. 3. The recognition of the credits referred to in item II of § 1 implicates their

discharge.

discharge. 4. The Ministério de Minas e Energia and the Ministério da Economia shall propose the values that shall be fixed in the form provided in the caput . Art. 6. It shall be an obligation of the concessionaires of the generation of electricity located in the Rio São Francisco basin to comply with the measure referred to in item V of the caput of art. 3, the contribution of R$ 350,000,000.00 (three hundred and fifty million reais) per year, for a period of ten years, updated from the month of signing of the new concession agreements, by IPCA or another index that replaces it. 1. The form of application and the projects that shall receive the funds for the compliance with the measure referred to in item V of the caput of art. 3 shall be set forth by the management committee, instituted in the form provided for by regulation, considering the resource necessities for the revitalization of water resources of the Rio São Francisco with a focus on the shares actions that generate recharge of tributary flows and increase the operational flexibility of the reservoirs, without harming the priority use and multiple use of water resources.

of art. 3 shall be set forth by the management committee, instituted in the form provided for by regulation, considering the resource necessities for the revitalization of water resources of the Rio São Francisco with a focus on the shares actions that generate recharge of tributary flows and increase the operational flexibility of the reservoirs, without harming the priority use and multiple use of water resources. 2 Eletrobras shall be obligated to contribute annually the totality of the resources provided for in this article to a specified account with a financial institution authorized to operate by the Central Bank of Brazil.

3. The account referred to in § 2 may not be integrated with the equity of Eletrobrás for any purpose.

4. The resource contribution obligations and effective implementation of projects set forth by the management committee shall include the concession contracts for the generation of electricity relative to the enterprises located in the Rio São Francisco basin and shall be subject to the oversight of the Agência Nacional de Energia Elétrica - Aneel, in the form provided for by Law No. 9,427 of December 26, 1996, in accordance with the regulation of Aneel.

5. In the event of non-utilization of the resources of the account referred to in § 2 for its intended purpose, without prejudice to the administrative penalties applied by Aneel, the remaining balance of the obligation shall be reverted in favor of the Federal Government. #DFR2019 - 4 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.